Designed to save migratory birds

New York State has joined a program to assist migratory birds that use the stars to guide them to summer breeding grounds.

Many species of shorebirds and songbirds rely on constellations; outdoor lighting, especially in bad weather, can disorient them and cause fatal collisions with windows, walls, floodlights or the ground.

The state said it would turn off non-essential outdoor lighting on buildings it manages from 11 p.m. to dawn through May 31, as well as from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15. State agencies are encouraged to draw blinds when possible and turn off non-essential indoor lighting. Residents are asked to switch off unnecessary lights.

“We have seen that a single building can kill hundreds of disoriented birds in one night,” said Laura McCarthy of Audubon.