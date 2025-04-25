Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
Browse this annual tag sale of secondhand children’s clothing (infant to size 14/16), baby gear, books, games, bikes and maternity goods, with proceeds benefiting children’s programming and Beacon parks and playgrounds. Bring your own shopping bags. Also SUN 27.
SAT 26
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
A commercial shredder will be on hand for Philipstown residents and businesses to dispose of personal and business documents. Paper clips and bindings must be removed. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 26
Volunteerism Forum
BEACON
10 a.m. I Am Beacon
15 South Ave. | iambeacon.org
A panel of local experts will discuss how to make a difference and be engaged in the community. Registration requested.
SAT 26
Autism Awareness Walk
BREWSTER 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312
putnamcountyny.gov/aaw
People of all abilities can participate in the walk, learn about community resources and enjoy food and activities.
SAT 26
Art Book & Zine Fair
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St.
beaconphotoclub.com/beaconartbookfair
Meet book and zine makers and see their work.
SAT 26
Community Day
GARRISON
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Shop for resale art supplies, learn about printmaking and the pottery wheel, and view current exhibits.
SAT 26
Highland Lights Procession
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. 190 Snake Hill Road
dub.sh/highland-lights
The fourth annual procession will include community-made lanterns that showcase insects and their habitats. Register online. Rain date: SUN 27.
WED 30
Putnam Career Expo
BREWSTER
3 – 7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | putnamcountyny.gov
Bring your resume and learn about opportunities working for the Putnam County government in health care, law enforcement, mental health or youth and senior services.
THURS 1
Hub Miles for Mental Health
PHILIPSTOWN
Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
dub.sh/hub-miles-2025
Walk, hike, run or bike at your own pace in May to raise funds for the mental health center. Cost: $28 ($54 team, $22 students)
FRI 2
Spring Thrift Apparel Sale
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
coldspringthriftalliance.org
Shop for adult clothing, shoes and accessories to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. This two-hour early-bird session has a $20 entry fee, but the sale is free on SAT 3 and SUN 4, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SAT 3
Opening Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 4 p.m. Sports Museum of Dutchess County
72 Carnwath Farms Lane
sportsmuseumofdutchesscounty.org
Join the museum for an opening day ceremony, dedication of the Patsy “Pat” Zerbe Women in Sports Room, refreshments and entertainment.
SUN 4
Hudson Valley Marathon
HIGHLAND
5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
87 Haviland Road
hudsonvalleymarathon.com
Participate in a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or 1-mile race. Cost: $22 to $135
SUN 4
Kids Fishing Derby
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cold Spring Reservoir
Fishkill Avenue
This annual event is organized by the Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free
EARTH DAY
SAT 26
Clean-Up and Block Party
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Various
dub.sh/beacon-cleanup
Contribute to a clean-up and plant pollinator gardens from 9 a.m. to noon and visit an environmental fair at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 E. Main St., from noon to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Green Beacon Coalition and the Conservation Advisory Committee. Register for clean-up online.
SAT 26
Earth Day Fest
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
coldspringfarmersmarket.org
Shop the Cold Spring Farmers Market, enjoy live music and nature walks and learn about local environmental activities.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 26
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7 a.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for spring migrating birds during this walk with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
SAT 26
Plant Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
This annual event brings together a dozen nurseries and vendors. Cost: $5
SAT 3
I Love My Park Day
9 a.m. – Noon. Various
Cleanup sites include Hubbard Lodge, Stony Kill Farm, Bannerman Castle and Little Stony Point. Find sites and register at ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
SAT 3
Riverkeeper Sweep
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Various
dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep
Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper at the Beacon waterfront, Dennings Point, Long Dock Park or by kayak. Register online.
SAT 3
Riverkeeper Sweep
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. Dockside | 34 West St.
dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep
Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper. Register online.
SUN 4
History Hike
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about the role of the foundry in the Civil War and the Industrial Revolution. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 26
Guys & Dolls
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will stage the musical comedy set in Depression-era New York City about women and their gambling men. Also SUN 27. Cost: $12 ($8 seniors, students)
SAT 26
Hysteria!
BEACON
8 p.m. Passion | 473 Main St.
dub.sh/hysteria-beacon
This women-led improv show is based on “true stories of history’s most presumptuous broads.” Ages 16 and older. Cost: $10
MON 28
Plastic People
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the 2024 documentary about the impact of plastic and the growing problem of microplastics.
TUES 29
Beacon’s Movie Star
BEACON
7 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
Watch the 1945 film, They Were Expendable, starring Beacon native Robert Montgomery, at this fundraiser for the Beacon Historical Society. Cost: $50
WED 30
The Big Parade
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of its centennial celebration, the library will screen this 1925 film about the horrors of the Great War.
FRI 2
The Tango Diaries
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Alice Jankell will direct this play framed by the passionate dance form. Cost: $25 to $45
FRI 2
Big Fish
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This musical adventure tells the larger-than-life story inspired by a father’s tales. Also SAT 3 and weekends through May 18. Cost: $30 ($28 seniors, military, students)
SUN 4
The Center Will Not Hold
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the 2017 documentary about the writer Joan Didion, followed by a discussion led by Priscilla Goldfarb. The director, Griffin Dunne, will appear at a library event on June 15. Free
SUN 4
Feel Recordings in the River Field
BEACON
4 p.m. River Center | 8 Long Dock Road
feelrecordings.eventbrite.com
Poet Edwin Torres will be joined by Alex Waterman (cello), Sean Meehan (snare) and Gryphon Rue (electronics) for an eco-poetic sound event. Cost: $10 or $15
VISUAL ART
SAT 26
Amy Talluto
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss the creative process behind the works in her exhibit, Skeleton Key.
FRI 2
Portraits of Putnam County Fish
GARRISON
6 – 8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Flick Ford will discuss his paintings at this opening reception.
SAT 3
Between Observation and Abstraction
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The solo show by Lisa Diebboll will feature her paintings and studio work. Through May 31.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 26
Peter and the Wolf
COLD SPRING
1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Prokofiev musical will be staged with puppets and a full orchestra. Cost: $25 ($10 children)
SUN 27
Poetry Reading
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Students are invited to read or recite a poem at this open mic organized by the Haldane Arts Alliance.
SAT 3
Willy Wonka Kids
BEACON
10 a.m. & 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Four casts from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will stage the Roald Dahl classic about a magical candymaker. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $6 children, teens)
MUSIC
SAT 26
Hudson Watch Trio
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com
The violin, cello and piano chamber group’s program will include works by Mendelssohn and Jean-Baptiste Loeillet. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 26
Bicentennial Lafayette Tour
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ticketsatike.universitytickets.com
The French National Orchestra’s program celebrates the bond between France and America through the Marquis de Lafayette’s role in the fight for independence. Free
SAT 26
Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play the iconic hits of the timeless band. Cost: $44 to $58
SUN 27
Zigue
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The quartet will lead a workshop at 1 p.m. before performing a concert of traditional Québécois music. Cost: $20 ($40 with workshop)
WED 30
Creative Conversations
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Pianist Daniel Kelly will be joined by flutist and composer Jane Rigler to engage the audience in a deep listening experience. Cost: $15 donation
SAT 3
Pete’s Birthday
BEACON
1 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive
beaconsloopclub.org
Bring an instrument and join a circle of song to honor the late Pete Seeger.
SAT 3
Rising Artists
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will stage a program that includes works by Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $55 ($35 ages 4 to 18, free for 4 and younger)
SUN 4
Pete Seeger Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This annual festival will include sets by the Move Choir, the Trouble Sisters, Rick Nestler and others to celebrate the late folk singer. Donations welcome. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 26
Juniper
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Local historian Mark Forlow will share his knowledge of gin and lead a tasting. Cost: $60 ($55 members)
SAT 26
Mary Newell & Heller Levinson
BEACON
7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Newell will read from her new poetry collection, Entwine, and Levinson from Shift Gristle and Query Caboodle.
SUN 27
Susan Minot
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The writer will read from her latest novel, Don’t Be a Stranger, for the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free
TUES 29
Poet Laureate Reception
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Ruth Danon, a Beacon resident who was recently named as both the Beacon and Dutchess County poet laureate, will be honored at a reception.
THURS 1
Wills, Trusts & Powers of Attorney
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Co-hosted by the library and Philipstown Aging at Home, this presentation will address what to consider and how to execute your legacy and wishes.
THURS 1
After the Operation
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Elizabeth Gray will discuss her recovery following surgery to remove a brain tumor, which inspired this new collection of poems.
SAT 3
Losing Darkness
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
A panel that includes Shannon Calvert, president of the Westport Astronomical Society, and Joseph Montuori, president of Sustainable Putnam, will discuss how light pollution affects our health and the natural world.
CIVIC
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
THURS 1
Library Budget Vote & Trustee Election
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
THURS 1
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.