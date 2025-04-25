Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

Browse this annual tag sale of secondhand children’s clothing (infant to size 14/16), baby gear, books, games, bikes and maternity goods, with proceeds benefiting children’s programming and Beacon parks and playgrounds. Bring your own shopping bags. Also SUN 27.

SAT 26

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

A commercial shredder will be on hand for Philipstown residents and businesses to dispose of personal and business documents. Paper clips and bindings must be removed. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 26

Volunteerism Forum

BEACON

10 a.m. I Am Beacon

15 South Ave. | iambeacon.org

A panel of local experts will discuss how to make a difference and be engaged in the community. Registration requested.

SAT 26

Autism Awareness Walk

BREWSTER 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312

putnamcountyny.gov/aaw

People of all abilities can participate in the walk, learn about community resources and enjoy food and activities.

SAT 26

Art Book & Zine Fair

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St.

beaconphotoclub.com/beaconartbookfair

Meet book and zine makers and see their work.

SAT 26

Community Day

GARRISON

11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Shop for resale art supplies, learn about printmaking and the pottery wheel, and view current exhibits.

SAT 26

Highland Lights Procession

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. 190 Snake Hill Road

dub.sh/highland-lights

The fourth annual procession will include community-made lanterns that showcase insects and their habitats. Register online. Rain date: SUN 27.

WED 30

Putnam Career Expo

BREWSTER

3 – 7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | putnamcountyny.gov

Bring your resume and learn about opportunities working for the Putnam County government in health care, law enforcement, mental health or youth and senior services.

THURS 1

Hub Miles for Mental Health

PHILIPSTOWN

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub

dub.sh/hub-miles-2025

Walk, hike, run or bike at your own pace in May to raise funds for the mental health center. Cost: $28 ($54 team, $22 students)

FRI 2

Spring Thrift Apparel Sale

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

coldspringthriftalliance.org

Shop for adult clothing, shoes and accessories to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. This two-hour early-bird session has a $20 entry fee, but the sale is free on SAT 3 and SUN 4, when the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.





SAT 3

Opening Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 4 p.m. Sports Museum of Dutchess County

72 Carnwath Farms Lane

sportsmuseumofdutchesscounty.org

Join the museum for an opening day ceremony, dedication of the Patsy “Pat” Zerbe Women in Sports Room, refreshments and entertainment.

SUN 4

Hudson Valley Marathon

HIGHLAND

5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

87 Haviland Road

hudsonvalleymarathon.com

Participate in a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or 1-mile race. Cost: $22 to $135

SUN 4

Kids Fishing Derby

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cold Spring Reservoir

Fishkill Avenue

This annual event is organized by the Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free

EARTH DAY

SAT 26

Clean-Up and Block Party

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Various

dub.sh/beacon-cleanup

Contribute to a clean-up and plant pollinator gardens from 9 a.m. to noon and visit an environmental fair at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 E. Main St., from noon to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Green Beacon Coalition and the Conservation Advisory Committee. Register for clean-up online.

SAT 26

Earth Day Fest

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

coldspringfarmersmarket.org

Shop the Cold Spring Farmers Market, enjoy live music and nature walks and learn about local environmental activities.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 26

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7 a.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for spring migrating birds during this walk with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

SAT 26

Plant Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

This annual event brings together a dozen nurseries and vendors. Cost: $5

SAT 3

I Love My Park Day

9 a.m. – Noon. Various

Cleanup sites include Hubbard Lodge, Stony Kill Farm, Bannerman Castle and Little Stony Point. Find sites and register at ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day

SAT 3

Riverkeeper Sweep

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Various

dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep

Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper at the Beacon waterfront, Dennings Point, Long Dock Park or by kayak. Register online.





SAT 3

Riverkeeper Sweep

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. Dockside | 34 West St.

dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep

Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper. Register online.

SUN 4

History Hike

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about the role of the foundry in the Civil War and the Industrial Revolution. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 26

Guys & Dolls

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will stage the musical comedy set in Depression-era New York City about women and their gambling men. Also SUN 27. Cost: $12 ($8 seniors, students)

SAT 26

Hysteria!

BEACON

8 p.m. Passion | 473 Main St.

dub.sh/hysteria-beacon

This women-led improv show is based on “true stories of history’s most presumptuous broads.” Ages 16 and older. Cost: $10

MON 28

Plastic People

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the 2024 documentary about the impact of plastic and the growing problem of microplastics.

TUES 29

Beacon’s Movie Star

BEACON

7 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

Watch the 1945 film, They Were Expendable, starring Beacon native Robert Montgomery, at this fundraiser for the Beacon Historical Society. Cost: $50





WED 30

The Big Parade

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of its centennial celebration, the library will screen this 1925 film about the horrors of the Great War.

FRI 2

The Tango Diaries

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Alice Jankell will direct this play framed by the passionate dance form. Cost: $25 to $45

FRI 2

Big Fish

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This musical adventure tells the larger-than-life story inspired by a father’s tales. Also SAT 3 and weekends through May 18. Cost: $30 ($28 seniors, military, students)





SUN 4

The Center Will Not Hold

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the 2017 documentary about the writer Joan Didion, followed by a discussion led by Priscilla Goldfarb. The director, Griffin Dunne, will appear at a library event on June 15. Free





SUN 4

Feel Recordings in the River Field

BEACON

4 p.m. River Center | 8 Long Dock Road

feelrecordings.eventbrite.com

Poet Edwin Torres will be joined by Alex Waterman (cello), Sean Meehan (snare) and Gryphon Rue (electronics) for an eco-poetic sound event. Cost: $10 or $15





VISUAL ART

SAT 26

Amy Talluto

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss the creative process behind the works in her exhibit, Skeleton Key.

FRI 2

Portraits of Putnam County Fish

GARRISON

6 – 8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Flick Ford will discuss his paintings at this opening reception.

SAT 3

Between Observation and Abstraction

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The solo show by Lisa Diebboll will feature her paintings and studio work. Through May 31.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 26

Peter and the Wolf

COLD SPRING

1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Prokofiev musical will be staged with puppets and a full orchestra. Cost: $25 ($10 children)

SUN 27

Poetry Reading

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Students are invited to read or recite a poem at this open mic organized by the Haldane Arts Alliance.

SAT 3

Willy Wonka Kids

BEACON

10 a.m. & 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Four casts from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will stage the Roald Dahl classic about a magical candymaker. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $6 children, teens)

MUSIC

SAT 26

Hudson Watch Trio

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com

The violin, cello and piano chamber group’s program will include works by Mendelssohn and Jean-Baptiste Loeillet. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 26

Bicentennial Lafayette Tour

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ticketsatike.universitytickets.com

The French National Orchestra’s program celebrates the bond between France and America through the Marquis de Lafayette’s role in the fight for independence. Free

SAT 26

Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play the iconic hits of the timeless band. Cost: $44 to $58

SUN 27

Zigue

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The quartet will lead a workshop at 1 p.m. before performing a concert of traditional Québécois music. Cost: $20 ($40 with workshop)

WED 30

Creative Conversations

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Pianist Daniel Kelly will be joined by flutist and composer Jane Rigler to engage the audience in a deep listening experience. Cost: $15 donation

SAT 3

Pete’s Birthday

BEACON

1 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive

beaconsloopclub.org

Bring an instrument and join a circle of song to honor the late Pete Seeger.

SAT 3

Rising Artists

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will stage a program that includes works by Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $55 ($35 ages 4 to 18, free for 4 and younger)

SUN 4

Pete Seeger Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This annual festival will include sets by the Move Choir, the Trouble Sisters, Rick Nestler and others to celebrate the late folk singer. Donations welcome. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 26

Juniper

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Local historian Mark Forlow will share his knowledge of gin and lead a tasting. Cost: $60 ($55 members)

SAT 26

Mary Newell & Heller Levinson

BEACON

7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Newell will read from her new poetry collection, Entwine, and Levinson from Shift Gristle and Query Caboodle.

SUN 27

Susan Minot

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The writer will read from her latest novel, Don’t Be a Stranger, for the Sunset Reading Series. Donations welcome. Free

TUES 29

Poet Laureate Reception

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Ruth Danon, a Beacon resident who was recently named as both the Beacon and Dutchess County poet laureate, will be honored at a reception.

THURS 1

Wills, Trusts & Powers of Attorney

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Co-hosted by the library and Philipstown Aging at Home, this presentation will address what to consider and how to execute your legacy and wishes.

THURS 1

After the Operation

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Elizabeth Gray will discuss her recovery following surgery to remove a brain tumor, which inspired this new collection of poems.



SAT 3

Losing Darkness

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

A panel that includes Shannon Calvert, president of the Westport Astronomical Society, and Joseph Montuori, president of Sustainable Putnam, will discuss how light pollution affects our health and the natural world.

CIVIC

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

THURS 1

Library Budget Vote & Trustee Election

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

THURS 1

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com