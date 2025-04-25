BASEBALL — Beacon had 18 hits in a 13-6 win at New Paltz on April 17 — Ryan Smith and Mercer Jordan each had four and Derrick Heaton and Alex Young hit home runs. On the mound, Zach Schetter recorded the save, striking out seven over three innings.

Schetter would get his second save in a week on Tuesday (April 22) when the Bulldogs won at Wallkill, 5-4. Jordan went 3-for-3, including a clutch solo homer that gave Beacon the lead in the sixth inning.

A four-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday when Beacon lost, 9-5, to John Jay-East Fishkill. On Saturday (April 26), Beacon (6-3) will host a tournament with Chester, Marlboro and Rhinebeck, with games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Bulldogs host Burke Catholic at 4:15 p.m. on Monday and travel to Port Jervis on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs continue to search for an offensive spark, losing 19-0 to visiting New Paltz on April 17 and 11-1 at Pine Bush on Tuesday (April 22). Beacon (2-6) hopes to generate some offense during a three-game homestand beginning at 4:30 p.m. today (April 25) against Port Jervis, followed by Washingtonville at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Spackenkill at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon came up short on Monday (April 21) to Ketcham, 222-250, at Southern Dutchess Country Club. The Bulldogs were led by Tom Senior (46) and Ronan Moran (47). Beacon (1-6) traveled to Port Jervis on April 23 and Minisink Valley on April 24 and will host Burke Catholic on Wednesday (April 30).

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs swept three opponents at home this week, improving to 7-2. Beacon blanked Valley Central, 7-0, on Tuesday (April 22) before dominating Monticello by the same score in both matches in a doubleheader on Wednesday. The team travels to Monroe-Woodbury today (April 25) and Goshen on Monday before hosting Warwick on Tuesday and Cornwall on Wednesday. Both matches start at 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed at the 39-team Mountie Madness, a meet hosted by Suffern, on April 17. Noah Spiak won the 400-meter hurdles in 56.66, while Caellum Tripaldi was 17th of 172 runners in the 1,600 meters (4:31.15), Jayden Mihalchik was 25th of 106 competitors in the shot put (37-01), Christian Clay was 25th of 168 runners in the 400 meters (54.56) and Izaiah Mitchell was 33rd of 176 runners in the 200 meters (23.81).

For the girls, Mikaela Sanchez was 17th of 87 runners in the 400 meters (1:06.4), Khloe Franklin was ninth of 23 runners in the 400-meter hurdles (1:17.45) and Bethany Rudolph was 15th of 86 competitors in the shot put (26-07) and seventh of 36 in the discus (77-11). Beacon competes today (April 25) at the Iron Duke Relays at Marlboro.