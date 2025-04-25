BOYS’ LACROSSE — On April 17, Haldane suffered its worst loss of the season, falling at Pearl River, 21-3. The Blue Devils lost again on Monday (April 21), 11-6, at Blind Brook. The game was tied early at two but the Trojans scored five goals in three minutes to break it open.

In the second quarter, Haldane held Blind Brook scoreless but could only muster one goal, by Fallou Faye. Copper Corless led the team with three goals, Faye finished with two and Alex Gaugler had one. The Blue Devils lost their fifth in a row on Wednesday, 11-9, to visiting Arlington. Faye scored three times.

Haldane (3-6) is on the road today (April 25) at Port Chester and travels to Westlake on Thursday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — After a layoff of more than a week, the Blue Devils lost at home on Tuesday (April 21) to Croton-Harmon, 18-10. Kayla Ruggiero had five goals and Samantha Thomas scored four, while Vivian Eannacony tallied 14 saves, including her 100th career stop. On Monday (April 28), Haldane (2-4) hosts Blind Brook at 4:45 p.m. and on Wednesday travels to Valhalla.

Photos by Skip Pearlman

















BASEBALL — The Blue Devil bats came alive on Monday (April 21) at Poughkeepsie during a 17-3 win over the Pioneers, scoring more runs than in their previous five games combined. Milo Pearsall went 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs, Lincoln McCarthy hit a two-run homer and Leo Lanza was 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs.

On Saturday (April 26), Haldane will face Sleepy Hollow in the first round of a tournament at Port Chester. The team has a game scheduled for Monday at 4:45 p.m. at Mayor’s Park and will host Putnam Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL — Haldane won its sixth game in a row on Tuesday (April 22), defeating Westlake, 8-4. Callie Sniffen went 2-for-2 with a triple, double and an RBI. Lainey Donaghy was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs and Anya Mercurio went 2-for-2 with a double. On the mound, eighth-grader Allegra Clementson had 14 strikeouts.

The Blue Devils suffered their first setback this season on Wednesday at Tuckahoe. During the 4-0 loss, Haldane left eight runners on base. The team (6-1) travels today (April 25) to North Salem and on Saturday at 11 a.m. hosts Woodlands. Next week it hosts Edgemont at 5 p.m. on Monday, travels to Irvington on Wednesday and hosts Croton-Harmon at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos by Skip Pearlman


















