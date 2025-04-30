A daily oasis for National Poetry Month
The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison and The Highlands Current are back with another year of One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You!, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Each day in April, a podcast recording will be posted at bit.ly/hear-poem-2025 featuring a community member reading a favorite published poem. Previous years also are archived at the site.
