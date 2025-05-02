Brewster

$300K State Grant to Build Mini-Forest

New York State announced on April 25 that it had awarded $15 million in grants through its newly created Community Reforestation program, including $300,000 to Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County to install a 1-acre, fast-growing grove of native plants known as a Miyawaki mini-forest at Tilly Foster Farm.

Each funded project will record its plantings in the online Tree Tracker maintained by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Poughkeepsie

Chair Presses Comptroller for State Budget Analysis

Dutchess County Comptroller Dan Aymar-Blair, a Democrat, and Legislature Chair Will Truitt, a Republican who is challenging Aymar-Blair for his job, squared off during a meeting last month.

In March, Truitt asked Aymar-Blair for an analysis of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, but at a meeting April 10, the comptroller said he had not done so because his job was to monitor county funds and that the state comptroller would review the adopted state budget.

According to Mid Hudson News, Marc Molinaro, the former Republican county executive and congressman who is awaiting confirmation to lead the Federal Transit Administration, weighed in to say that he thought a county comptroller should “understand how the state budget affects our county” and criticized Aymar-Blair’s “lack of knowledge and preparation.”

Goshen

Priest Who Stole $300K Gets Weekends in Jail

A priest who pleaded guilty in 2024 to stealing $300,000 from the St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta parish in Newburgh was sentenced to spend 16 weekends in the Orange County Jail.

Father William Damroth, who paid restitution to the parish, also must serve 500 hours of community service. His attorney told Mid Hudson News that the weekends-only sentence will allow Damroth to receive ongoing medical treatment. Along with Newburgh, the priest served parishes in Port Jervis, Pine Bush, Stony Point, Mount Kisco and Staten Island.

Kingston

School Board Member Posts Photo with Knife

A school board member posted a photo on April 15 that showed him flashing a knife inside a restroom stall at the Ulster County Building.

According to the Daily Freeman, Anthony Fitzpatrick said he had smuggled the knife into the chambers, writing: “I appreciate how the wand cannot find your weapons when have a suit and tie on.”

“What poor, poor, poor judgment this gentleman showed,” said Peter Criswell, the chair of the Legislature. Three days later, Fitzpatrick said his stunt was designed to improve security at the county building and claimed officers only used their metal-detector wands on poor people.

[Update: On May 7, Fitzpatrick issued an apology: “I wanted to apologize to the board and the students, the parents and the community as a whole for some of the poor decisions that I made several weeks ago. It was a distraction and it did not put the board in a very good light, and I apologize.”]

West Point

President to Delivery Commencement Address

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the commencement address at the United States Military Academy at West Point on May 24. He also spoke at graduation in 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic.

President Joe Biden spoke at commencement in 2024 and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the address in 2023. The speech typically rotates among the president, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, vice president and defense secretary.

Newburgh

Lobby at the Ritz Re-Opens After Renovations

The nonprofit Safe Harbors of the Hudson held a ribbon-cutting last month for the reopening of its renovated Lobby at the Ritz.

The renovation included a new sound and lighting system, an updated HVAC system, added storage space and cosmetic improvements.

The Ritz Theater, built in 1913, is best known as the site of the stage debut of Lucille Ball, in a sketch comedy with Desi Arnaz. Safe Harbors purchased the abandoned theater and adjoining hotel in 2002 and transformed it into a mixed-use development that includes 128 apartments, an art gallery and commercial space. The Lobby at the Ritz began programming in 2007. See safe-harbors.org.

Woodbury

Scout Event Hit with Unexpected Snow

An annual three-day Scout camping event at Lake Frederick was cut short by an unexpected April snowfall.

As of noon on April 12, 18 campers had been taken to medical centers for minor hypothermia, first responders told the Times Union.

The 61st annual “camporee,” organized by the West Point Scoutmasters’ Council and run primarily by cadets, included boys and girls from the Hudson Valley and other states. The area received about 3 inches of heavy, wet snow overnight that flooded tent sites.

Albany

State Assembly Passes Aid-in-Dying Act

The state Assembly on April 29 passed legislation that would legalize assisted suicide for terminally ill people.

The Medical Aid in Dying Act passed, 81-67. Dana Levenberg, a Democrat whose district includes Philipstown, and Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose district includes Beacon, both voted “yes.”

If passed by the Senate and enacted by the governor, the act would allow a mentally competent, terminally ill adult with six months or less to live to request medication from their physician. The legislation requires an oral request and a witnessed written request, as well as at least two physicians to determine that the patient is making an informed decision.

Amy Paulin, an Assembly member from Westchester County who chairs the Health Committee, introduced the legislation after her sister died of ovarian cancer. Medical aid in dying is permitted in 10 states and Washington, D.C.