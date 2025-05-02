AUTHOR VISIT — Susan Minot, whose most recent novel is Don’t Be a Stranger, spoke at the Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring on April 27 as part of its Sunset Reading Series. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BEGINNINGS — The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail had a booth at the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market on April 26, where it shared the seeds of native plants that will be planted on the west side of Route 9D near Breakneck. (Photo by Leo Grocott)

DEPUTIES HONORED — Shane Rossiter and Ryan Diskin, deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, were honored on April 3 for their efforts in 2024 to remove intoxicated drivers from the roads. Rossiter made 35 arrests and Diskin made 16. The awards were presented during the Mid-Hudson STOP DWI Conference in Goshen. From left are Probation Director and STOP DWI Coordinator John Osterhout, Rossiter, Diskin and 1st Sergeant Peter Vigilio. (Photo provided)

CAUGHT WITH THE CURRENT — Lifelong Cold Spring resident Ronnie Mazzuca catches up with the news on April 18. (Photo by Michael Turton)