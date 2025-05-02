









PIGGY BANK RETURNS — Barbecue returned to Beacon on April 26 with the reopening of the Piggy Bank by Kamel Jamal of Ziatun and Greg Colon of Draught Industries at 446 Main St. Inspired by barbecue joints on the South Side of Chicago, Doug Berlin opened the original Piggy Bank in 2000; it closed about 12 years ago and the former bank was later home to restaurants such as Dim Sum Go Go and The Vault. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GREEN FEST — The Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon hosted an environmental fair on April 26 to celebrate Earth Day following a citywide cleanup. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

COUNTY CLEAN-UP — In recognition of Earth Day, crews from the Highway Division of the Dutchess County Public Works visited busy roads across the county, including North Hackensack Road in the Town of Wappinger, collecting more than 500 40-gallon bags of trash. The Earth Day cleanup is held annually as a special effort to pick up trash that accumulates over the winter, the county said. (Photo provided)