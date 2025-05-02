Robert Maurice (1957-2025)

Robert J. Maurice, 67, of Beacon and an area resident for 32 years, died April 29 at home surrounded by members of his family.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1957, in Cold Spring, the son of Ronald and Elizabeth (Edwards) Maurice. He retired in 2021 from Teamsters Local 456 in Elmsford after 37 years of service.

An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed working on cars and indulged in an occasional Mallomars cookie. He loved to travel, especially to Cape Cod and the Outer Banks, and often shared stories about a memorable trip to Alaska.

On May 18, 1985, in Garrison, Robert married Jane Butler. Along with his wife of nearly 40 years, he is survived by his sons, David Maurice, Derek Maurice and Michael Kulers (Michelle); his grandsons, Matthew and Justin Kulers; his brother, Thomas Maurice (Joanne); his sister, Johnna Tefft. His son, John Kulers, died earlier.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Rosemarie Scarano (1939-2025)

Rosemarie Scarano, 86, died April 28, surrounded by family members, at Hudson Valley Hospice House.

She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Glendale, Queens, the daughter of Emil and Rose (Ruf) Allgauer. Her family moved to Beacon when she was a teenager.

On June 13, 1964, at St. Joachim’s Church in Beacon, Rosemarie married the man who made her laugh at a Knights of Columbus dance, Dominic Scarano. They were married for more than 60 years and shared cherished memories of beach vacations, trips to casinos and, in their younger years, summer get-togethers at the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

A 1960 graduate of the Benedictine Hospital School of Nursing in Kingston, Rosemarie began her career as an operating room nurse at Highland Hospital. Most of her career was spent as an operating room nurse at Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring and later at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

When her children were young, Rosemarie worked at Dr. Kaplan and Dr. Mond’s office. A highlight of her career was a surgical mission trip with Healing the Children.

Rosemarie enjoyed bridge club, reading and tackling the daily Jumble. She continued her mother’s legacy of being the consummate entertainer and cook. She enjoyed planning dinner parties, family dinners and celebrations. She also enjoyed being outdoors and basking in the sun. A pet lover, later in life she enjoyed visiting Long Dock with her dog, Bell.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Anne Machado (Jaime), Michael Scarano (Susan), Julie Greene (Fred) and James Scarano. Her greatest joy came from being “Mema” to Emily, Andrew, Elizabeth, Charlotte and Dominick. She is also survived by a brother, Edward Allgauer, and was known as “Aunt Sis” to her nieces and nephews. Her brother, Emil Allgauer, died earlier.

A Funeral Mass was held May 2 at St. Mary’s Church in Fishkill. Memorial donations may be made to Healing the Children Northeast (htcne.org) or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).