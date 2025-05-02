How They Voted (Congress)

Here is how our House members and New York’s two senators voted on select issues during the legislative week ending May 2, as reported by Targeted News Service. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 38, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 43, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

Regulating Lithium Batteries

The House on April 28, by a 365-42 vote, passed the Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act (H.R. 973), sponsored by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), to have the Consumer Product Safety Commission adopt a rule imposing safety standards for lithium-ion batteries used in electric bikes, scooters, and other personal mobility products. Torres said: “Poorly manufactured lithium-ion batteries often imported from China are hidden ticking time bombs waiting to detonate in American homes and neighborhoods. The danger has become too great to ignore.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Entertainment Ticket Fees

The House on April 29, by a 409-15 vote, passed the Transparency In Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act (H.R. 1402), sponsored by Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), to require sellers of tickets to sports, concerts and other entertainment events to clearly show detailed ticket prices to would-be purchasers. Bilirakis said: “This legislation is about empowering consumers and ensuring fans can enjoy live events by improving ticket price transparency.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Products with Sodium Nitrite

The House on April 29, by a 378-42 vote, passed the Youth Poisoning Protection Act (H.R. 1442), sponsored by Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), to ban the sale to consumers of products whose weight is 10 percent or more sodium nitrite. Trahan said: “This bill is focused and reasonable. It targets bad actors who are exploiting a loophole to profit off tragedy, and it does so without burdening responsible businesses.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Internet-Connected Appliances

The House on April 29, by a 415-9 vote, passed the Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act (H.R. 859), sponsored by Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho), to require manufacturers of Internet-connected products to inform shoppers that the products have a camera or microphone. Fulcher said of the need for consumer awareness: “Our stoves or refrigerators shouldn’t be secretly recording conversations in our homes. Such information could be accessed by a hacker or nefarious third party.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Glen Canyon Recreation

The House on April 29, by a 219-205 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 60), sponsored by Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-Utah), to disapprove of and void a National Park Service rule, issued this January, restricting the use of motor vehicles in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona and Utah. Maloy said that by cancelling the rule, “We can ensure that Glen Canyon remains a place of freedom, adventure, and opportunity for generations to come and isn’t a hindrance to the local economies.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), said the rule appropriately “balances visitor use and access with the long-term stewardship and management of park resources.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

California Vehicle Emissions Regulations

The House on April 30, by a 231-191 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 87), sponsored by Rep. John James (R-Mich.), to disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency notice granting the California Air Resources Board a waiver allowing that state to impose various emissions standards on motor vehicles. James said a waiver “allows California to ram its comply-or-die, zero-emission truck rule down the throat of the American trucking industry, essentially gutting the trucking industry all across Michigan and across the country.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Luz Rivas (D-Calif.), said: “Strong vehicle standards protect Americans from expensive and volatile fossil fuels and accelerate the adoption of cleaner vehicle technologies to help us compete globally.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Vehicle Nitrogen Oxide Emissions

The House on April 30, by a 225-196 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 89), sponsored by Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), to disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that granted the California Air Resources Board a waiver allowing the state to regulate vehicle nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. Obernolte said: “If we were to allow every single state in the country to establish its own emission standards for those trucks, every one of these goods would have to stop at every single state line and be trans-shipped from one truck to another truck. Madam Speaker, that is ridiculous, costly, inefficient, and unnecessary.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), said: “Maintaining the California program is critical to improve public health outcomes and secure the right to clean air for everyone.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

Status of Longfin Smelt

The House on May 1, by a 216-195 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 78), sponsored by Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), to disapprove of and void a 2024 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule that listed the San Francisco Bay variety of the longfin smelt fish as an endangered species. LaMalfa said: “The longfin smelt is being used as the latest weapon to take water away from farmers and take water away from people.” An opponent, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), called the listing “both scientifically and legally sound. The longfin population has declined over 99 percent since the 1980s.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted no

California Clean Cars Waiver

The House on May 1, by a 246-164 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 88), sponsored by Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.), to disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency notice issued this January that granted the California Air Resources Board a waiver to allow the state’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulatory plan. Joyce said that allowing California’s plan to require all new vehicles sold in the state in 2035 to be electric ran against the principles of consumer freedom and open markets and would impose high costs on drivers. A resolution opponent, Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.), said “after the upfront costs, EVs are proven to save consumers considerably through reduced fuel and maintenance costs.”

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

The House also passed:

■ The Hotel Fees Transparency Act (H.R. 1479), to prohibit unfair and deceptive advertising of prices for hotel rooms and other places of short-term lodging;

■ The Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act (H.R. 2480), to require SelectUSA to coordinate with state-level economic development organizations to increase foreign direct investment in semiconductor-related manufacturing and production; and

■ The Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act (H.R. 2444), to establish a critical supply chain resiliency and crisis response program in the Commerce Department, and to secure American leadership in deploying emerging technologies.

SENATE

Confirming Ambassadors

The Senate on April 29, by a 67-29, confirmed the nomination of David Perdue to be ambassador to China. Perdue was a senator from Georgia from early 2015 to early 2021; otherwise, he has been in private business, including as a senior executive at Reebok and Dollar General.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

The Senate on April 29, by a 59-39 vote, confirmed the nomination of Warren Stephens to be ambassador to the United Kingdom. Stephens is chairman of the Stephens investment bank and a leading philanthropist in Arkansas.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

The Senate on April 29, by a 60-36 vote, confirmed the nomination of Thomas Barrack to be ambassador to Turkey. Barrack was the founder and CEO of the private equity Colony Capital (since renamed as Digital Bridge) real-estate firm and was an Interior Department official early in the Reagan administration.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

The Senate on April 29, by an 83-14 vote, confirmed the nomination of Tilman Fertitta to be ambassador to Italy, and to concurrently be ambassador to San Marino. Fertitta is primary owner of the Landry’s hospitality company, the Houston Rockets basketball franchise and Golden Nugget Hotel and Casinos. A supporter, Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho), voiced confidence that Fertitta would help address U.S. objections to Italy’s barriers to U.S. product imports and its relatively low military spending levels.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Appliance Energy Standards

The Senate on April 30, by a 52-46 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 42), sponsored by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), to disapprove of and void an Energy Department rule issued in October that tightened energy efficiency requirements for consumer appliances such as washing machines, and industrial climate controls. A resolution supporter, Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio), said: “This rule wastes time and money, raising costs without delivering meaningful energy savings on items like dishwashers, clothes washers and HVAC systems.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Tariffs Emergency Declaration

The Senate on April 30, by a 49-49 vote, rejected a resolution (S.J. Res. 49), sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.), that would have voided President Trump’s declaration a month ago of an emergency that involved imposing a base 10 percent tariff on imports into the U.S., with additional tariffs imposed for numerous specific countries. Wyden said the Senate “cannot be an idle spectator in the tariff madness. The Congress has the power to set tariffs and regulate global trade.” A resolution opponent, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), said “disapproving this emergency will undercut the serious negotiations that are underway, which are also yielding results” for the U.S. A subsequent motion to reconsider the resolution was tabled by a 50-49 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance as the 50th yea.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Regulating Commercial Refrigerators

The Senate on May 1, by a 52-45 vote, passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 75), sponsored by Rep. Craig Goldman (R-Texas), that would nullify and void an Energy Department rule issued in January that set out energy efficiency standards for commercial refrigeration products. A resolution supporter, Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.), said keeping the standards “would force commercial fridge and freezer manufacturers to discontinue product lines and close factories in the U.S.” An opponent, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), said the standards save energy, cut climate emissions and “reduce costs for American families and businesses.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Regulating Air Pollutants

The Senate on May 1, by a 52-46 vote, passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 31), sponsored by Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah), that would disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency rule regarding emitters of persistent, bioaccumulative hazardous air pollutants.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

■ Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act (S. 307) to address sexual harassment and sexual assault of Bureau of Prisons staff in prisons.