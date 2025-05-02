Jean M. Roberts of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025. She was 97.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1927, in Queens, New York, to the late Arthur and Margaret Gunn Boehle. Jean graduated from St. Catherine’s Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn in 1948 and went on to work at Brooklyn State Hospital, Butterfield Hospital and as the nursing supervisor at Putnam Hospital Center, where she retired at the age of 80.

Jean married Thomas Ely in 1950. He passed away in 1969. In 1974, she married John Roberts, who passed away in 1981.

Jean was a woman of quiet strength and enduring dedication, working into her 80s with unwavering commitment. Known for her wit and understated humor, she could make you laugh with just a glance or a perfectly timed remark. A devout Catholic, she approached the world with practicality and grace.

She is survived by her children, Margaret Ely Roberts of Loudon, Tennessee; James Ely and his wife Lori of Cold Spring; and Mary Ely of Parkersburg, West Virginia, as well as six grandchildren (Michelle and Mark Roberts, Kathryn Demers and Nicholas, Natalie and Naomi Ely), three stepsons (John Roberts, George Roberts and Richard Roberts) and her sister, Margaret Gendreau, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Along with parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her sister, Anne Sperber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring. Interment will be in the Cold Spring Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home, Cold Spring.