Michael Patrick Klubnick, a longtime resident of Cold Spring, passed away on May 1, 2025. He was 76.

Born at Butterfield Hospital in 1948, Mike was the son of the late Marie and Frank Klubnick. A graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Mike won a merit scholarship to Marist College. After college Mike worked as a counselor at Open Gate and as a mail carrier in Beacon. He later received a masters of science in education and taught English at Haldane High School.

While at Haldane, Mike formed The Blues Devils, a popular blues band comprised of high school students. The Blues Devils performed at Haldane concerts and at the Haldane High talent shows.

Mike taught himself to play guitar at a very young age. He formed numerous rock bands, including The Humbugs, the Other Side, Bound for Glory, Private Joke and the ROTC Blues Band, Chazy Band and The Satellites. For six decades, Mike’s bands entertained adults and children alike, performing at high school dances, concert venues, the 1964 World’s Fair, and weddings throughout the Hudson Valley. Mike’s enthusiasm for music was contagious! This was evident at every event he played for.

Mike is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Louie DeCaro; his brother, Dennis Klubnick; his sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Ron Klubnick-Vogt; his best friend, Andy Scecina; eight loving nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. Always a lover of animals, Mike’s motto was: “To live a balanced life, you need a dog to adore you and a cat to ignore you.”

Mike will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to enjoy his music, his wit, his poetry, his enthusiasm and his smile. His was a life well-lived.

Friends may call on Tuesday (May 13) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s name to the Putnam County Humane Society (puthumane.org).

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home – Cold Spring