COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Spring Thrift Apparel Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

coldspringthriftalliance.org

Shop for adult clothing, shoes and accessories to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Houseplant Swap

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a healthy plant, take a healthy plant.

SAT 3

Opening Day

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 4 p.m. Sports Museum of Dutchess County

72 Carnwath Farms Lane

sportsmuseumofdutchesscounty.org

Join the museum for an opening day ceremony, dedication of the Patsy “Pat” Zerbe Women in Sports Room, refreshments and entertainment.

SUN 4

Hudson Valley Marathon

HIGHLAND

5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

87 Haviland Road

hudsonvalleymarathon.com

Participate in a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or 1-mile race. Cost: $22 to $135

WED 7

Hudson Valley Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 – 10 p.m. Heritage Financial Park

1500 Route 9D | dub.sh/HV-fair-2025

The fair will include rides, games and food. Daily until SUN 11. Free admission and parking. Unlimited rides are $37.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 3

Willy Wonka Kids

BEACON

10 a.m. & 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Ave.

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Four casts from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will stage the Roald Dahl classic about a magical candymaker. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $6 children, teens)

SUN 4

Fishing Derby

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cold Spring Reservoir

Fishkill Avenue

This annual event is organized by the Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free





SUN 4

Opera for Kids

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Met Chorus Artists will stage an interactive performance of Mozart’s The Magic Flute for children ages 6 and older. Cost: $15 (children free)

SUN 4

Big Button Game Show

BEACON

3 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com

Teams of up to five, armed with only one button, battle through five rounds of brain-busting challenges. Cost: $5 (children under 13 free)

WED 7

The Anxious Generation

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Philipstown Hub

5 Stone St. | 845-809-5050

philipstownhub.org

The Haldane PTA and the Hub have partnered for a discussion of Jonathan Haidt’s book about youth struggles tied to social media and helicopter parenting.

FRI 9

Book Binding

BEACON

5:30 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and higher are invited to learn how to make a bound book or journal. Registration required.

SAT 10

Paws & Paint

BEACON

5:30 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Pat Schories, the illustrator of the Biscuit series, will talk with children ages 4 to 8 about how books are made and her creative process. Registration required.

PLANT SALES

SAT 10

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x 220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Browse garden accessories, flowering plants, pollinator favorites, vegetables and herbs, and bog and carnivorous plants. Families and children can enjoy a fun 4-H day of pony rides, crafts and educational displays.





SAT 10

Plant Sale

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub

The Verplanck Garden Club sale will include flowers and vegetables.

SAT 10

Plant Sale

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | commongroundfarm.org

The Common Ground Farm offerings will include herbs, veggies, flowers and fruit.

MOTHER’S DAY

SAT 10

Garden Party

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Katherine Whiteside and Dr. Peter Gergely will sign books and there will be bouquets for sale to benefit a Memorial Sloan-Kettering program that provides books to children.

SUN 11

Mother’s Day Tea

GARRISON

11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The buffet-style tea will include tulips and a family portrait. Cost: $70 ($50 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 3

Losing Darkness

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

A panel that includes Shannon Calvert, president of the Westport Astronomical Society, and Joseph Montuori, president of Sustainable Putnam, will discuss how light pollution affects our health and the natural world.

FRI 9

Nightshining

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Jennifer Kabat will discuss her book, Nightshining: A Memoir in Four Floods, with Summer Hart.





FRI 9

The Worst Drug Crisis in History

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | philipstownhub.org

In this presentation hosted by the Philipstown Hub, Regina LaBelle, former director of the U.S. Presidential Office of National Drug Control Policy, will discuss the past, present and future impact of addiction and overdose in the U.S. with Brandon del Pozo, a health policy professor and former police chief. Register online. Free

SAT 10

Poetry in the Garden

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mary Newell, Alison Granucci and Heller Levinson will read their poetry.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 3

I Love My Park Day

9 a.m. – Noon. Various

Cleanup sites include Hubbard Lodge, Stony Kill Farm, Bannerman Castle and Little Stony Point. Find sites and register at ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.

SAT 3

Riverkeeper Sweep

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Various

dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep

Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper at the Beacon waterfront, Dennings Point, Long Dock Park or by kayak. Register online.



SAT 3

Riverkeeper Sweep

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. Dockside | 34 West St.

dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep

Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper. Register online.

SUN 4

History Hike

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about the role of the foundry in the Civil War and the Industrial Revolution. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Diana Vidal

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

For her solo show, The Hard and Soft of It, Vidal will explore lived experience over time with painting, sculpture, and text. Through June 7.





SAT 10

Daniel Berlin | Iain Wall

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Berlin’s show, Swallowing the Sun, explores the concept. In This Place, a group show, will fill Gallery 2 and Wall’s Precious Stones is in the Beacon Room. Through June 8.



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 3

The Tango Diaries

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900 | depottheater.org

Alice Jankell directs this play framed by the passionate dance form. Also SUN 4, FRI 9, SAT 10, SUN 11 and weekends through May 18. Cost: $25 to $45

SAT 3

Big Fish: The Musical

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This musical adventure tells the larger-than-life story inspired by a father’s tales. Also FRI 9, SAT 10, SUN 11 and weekends through May 18. Cost: $30 ($28 seniors, military, students)

SUN 4

The Center Will Not Hold

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the 2017 documentary about the writer Joan Didion, followed by a discussion led by Priscilla Goldfarb. The director, Griffin Dunne, will appear at a library event on June 15. Free

SUN 4

Feel Recordings in the River Field

BEACON

4 p.m. River Center | 8 Long Dock Road

feelrecordings.eventbrite.com

Poet Edwin Torres will be joined by Alex Waterman (cello), Sean Meehan (snare) and Gryphon Rue (electronics) for an eco-poetic sound event. Cost: $10 or $15

TUES 6

Bound

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.

beaconfilmsociety.org

This indie film follows a young woman as she attempts to escape an abusive home life. A meet-and-greet with director Isaac Hirotsu Woofter will be hosted by the Beacon Film Society at 6 p.m. at Kitchen & Coffee, and he will answer questions after the screening. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military)



THURS 8

Hello Dolly!

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the 1969 film that was filmed in Garrison and inspired by Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” followed by a discussion led by Davis McCallum, who will direct the play this summer for Hudson Valley Shakespeare.

THURS 8

Broadway in Beacon

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

theyardbeacon.com

Will Reynolds and Jen Malenke will host this night of magic and mayhem. Sign up to sing starting at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 or $25

FRI 9

The Bald Soprano

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The new theater will stage a reading of Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist play. Also SAT 17. Cost: $25

PETE SEEGER

SAT 3

Pete’s Birthday

BEACON

1 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive

beaconsloopclub.org

Bring an instrument and join a circle of song to honor folk singer Pete Seeger, a longtime Beacon resident who died in 2014 at age 94.



SAT 3

Pete’s Birthday

BEACON

6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

David Bernz, Jacob Bernz and Steve Kirkman will celebrate Seeger’s music on the Salon Stage. Free

SUN 4

Pete Seeger Festival

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

This annual festival will include sets by the Move Choir, the Trouble Sisters, Rick Nestler and others. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 4

Songs and Stories

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Lydia Adams Davis and Roland Mousaa will perform on the Salon Stage. Free

MUSIC

SAT 3

Rising Artists

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will stage a program that includes works by Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $55 ($35 ages 4 to 18, free for 4 and younger)

SUN 4

Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Whitney George will lead a program featuring seven singers performing arias, duets and ensembles from the eras of opera. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

FRI 9

Bruce Molsky

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The American roots master will be joined by Swedish composer Ale Möller. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 10

Jazz of Now

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com

Lindsey Horner (bass) and Neil Kirkwood (piano) will play originals and jazz classics. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 10

New Muse 4tet

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

theyardbeacon.com/upcoming

Gwen Laster (violin), Teddy Rankin-Parker (cello), Melanie Dyer (viola) and Andrew Dury (drums) will debut their new album, Keepers of the Flame. Cost: $22 ($25 door)





SAT 10

Ensemble Sangineto

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The group brings a contemporary take to ancient Irish, Scottish, Breton and Italian songs. Cost: $25

SAT 10

Elgar’s Friends & Ravel at 150

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Ave.

hudsonvalleysymphony.org

The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the French composer’s birth. Cost: $55 to $68 ($38 seniors, $15 students, ages 5 and younger are free)

SAT 10

John Blum & Michael Foster

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave.

blumfoster.eventbrite.com

The firebrand pianist and saxophonist will perform jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)





SAT 10

Shark?

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The band celebrates middle age with their songs from A Simple Life.



SAT 10

StrangeMagicNY

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 11

Satisfaction

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Rolling Stones tribute band has been playing together for 20 years. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

VISUAL ART

SAT 3

Between Observation and Abstraction

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

This show by Lisa Diebboll features her studio work. Through May 31.

SAT 10

Pallas Athene

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The artist will exhibit her sculptural collage series. Through July 4.

SAT 10

Art Now in the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

A live auction and raffle will feature works by Hudson Valley artists and benefit the art center. Cost: $25

CIVIC

MON 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 6

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 6

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 7

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org