Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Spring Thrift Apparel Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
coldspringthriftalliance.org
Shop for adult clothing, shoes and accessories to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Houseplant Swap
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a healthy plant, take a healthy plant.
SAT 3
Opening Day
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 4 p.m. Sports Museum of Dutchess County
72 Carnwath Farms Lane
sportsmuseumofdutchesscounty.org
Join the museum for an opening day ceremony, dedication of the Patsy “Pat” Zerbe Women in Sports Room, refreshments and entertainment.
SUN 4
Hudson Valley Marathon
HIGHLAND
5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
87 Haviland Road
hudsonvalleymarathon.com
Participate in a marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or 1-mile race. Cost: $22 to $135
WED 7
Hudson Valley Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 – 10 p.m. Heritage Financial Park
1500 Route 9D | dub.sh/HV-fair-2025
The fair will include rides, games and food. Daily until SUN 11. Free admission and parking. Unlimited rides are $37.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 3
Willy Wonka Kids
BEACON
10 a.m. & 12:30, 3 & 5:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Ave.
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Four casts from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will stage the Roald Dahl classic about a magical candymaker. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $6 children, teens)
SUN 4
Fishing Derby
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cold Spring Reservoir
Fishkill Avenue
This annual event is organized by the Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free
SUN 4
Opera for Kids
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Met Chorus Artists will stage an interactive performance of Mozart’s The Magic Flute for children ages 6 and older. Cost: $15 (children free)
SUN 4
Big Button Game Show
BEACON
3 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com
Teams of up to five, armed with only one button, battle through five rounds of brain-busting challenges. Cost: $5 (children under 13 free)
WED 7
The Anxious Generation
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Philipstown Hub
5 Stone St. | 845-809-5050
philipstownhub.org
The Haldane PTA and the Hub have partnered for a discussion of Jonathan Haidt’s book about youth struggles tied to social media and helicopter parenting.
FRI 9
Book Binding
BEACON
5:30 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and higher are invited to learn how to make a bound book or journal. Registration required.
SAT 10
Paws & Paint
BEACON
5:30 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Pat Schories, the illustrator of the Biscuit series, will talk with children ages 4 to 8 about how books are made and her creative process. Registration required.
PLANT SALES
SAT 10
Master Gardeners Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x 220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Browse garden accessories, flowering plants, pollinator favorites, vegetables and herbs, and bog and carnivorous plants. Families and children can enjoy a fun 4-H day of pony rides, crafts and educational displays.
SAT 10
Plant Sale
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub
The Verplanck Garden Club sale will include flowers and vegetables.
SAT 10
Plant Sale
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | commongroundfarm.org
The Common Ground Farm offerings will include herbs, veggies, flowers and fruit.
MOTHER’S DAY
SAT 10
Garden Party
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Katherine Whiteside and Dr. Peter Gergely will sign books and there will be bouquets for sale to benefit a Memorial Sloan-Kettering program that provides books to children.
SUN 11
Mother’s Day Tea
GARRISON
11 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The buffet-style tea will include tulips and a family portrait. Cost: $70 ($50 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 3
Losing Darkness
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
A panel that includes Shannon Calvert, president of the Westport Astronomical Society, and Joseph Montuori, president of Sustainable Putnam, will discuss how light pollution affects our health and the natural world.
FRI 9
Nightshining
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Jennifer Kabat will discuss her book, Nightshining: A Memoir in Four Floods, with Summer Hart.
FRI 9
The Worst Drug Crisis in History
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | philipstownhub.org
In this presentation hosted by the Philipstown Hub, Regina LaBelle, former director of the U.S. Presidential Office of National Drug Control Policy, will discuss the past, present and future impact of addiction and overdose in the U.S. with Brandon del Pozo, a health policy professor and former police chief. Register online. Free
SAT 10
Poetry in the Garden
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mary Newell, Alison Granucci and Heller Levinson will read their poetry.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 3
I Love My Park Day
9 a.m. – Noon. Various
Cleanup sites include Hubbard Lodge, Stony Kill Farm, Bannerman Castle and Little Stony Point. Find sites and register at ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.
SAT 3
Riverkeeper Sweep
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Various
dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep
Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper at the Beacon waterfront, Dennings Point, Long Dock Park or by kayak. Register online.
SAT 3
Riverkeeper Sweep
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. Dockside | 34 West St.
dub.sh/riverkeeper-sweep
Volunteer to help with the annual cleanup organized by Riverkeeper. Register online.
SUN 4
History Hike
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about the role of the foundry in the Civil War and the Industrial Revolution. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Diana Vidal
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
For her solo show, The Hard and Soft of It, Vidal will explore lived experience over time with painting, sculpture, and text. Through June 7.
SAT 10
Daniel Berlin | Iain Wall
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Berlin’s show, Swallowing the Sun, explores the concept. In This Place, a group show, will fill Gallery 2 and Wall’s Precious Stones is in the Beacon Room. Through June 8.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 3
The Tango Diaries
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900 | depottheater.org
Alice Jankell directs this play framed by the passionate dance form. Also SUN 4, FRI 9, SAT 10, SUN 11 and weekends through May 18. Cost: $25 to $45
SAT 3
Big Fish: The Musical
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This musical adventure tells the larger-than-life story inspired by a father’s tales. Also FRI 9, SAT 10, SUN 11 and weekends through May 18. Cost: $30 ($28 seniors, military, students)
SUN 4
The Center Will Not Hold
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the 2017 documentary about the writer Joan Didion, followed by a discussion led by Priscilla Goldfarb. The director, Griffin Dunne, will appear at a library event on June 15. Free
SUN 4
Feel Recordings in the River Field
BEACON
4 p.m. River Center | 8 Long Dock Road
feelrecordings.eventbrite.com
Poet Edwin Torres will be joined by Alex Waterman (cello), Sean Meehan (snare) and Gryphon Rue (electronics) for an eco-poetic sound event. Cost: $10 or $15
TUES 6
Bound
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.
beaconfilmsociety.org
This indie film follows a young woman as she attempts to escape an abusive home life. A meet-and-greet with director Isaac Hirotsu Woofter will be hosted by the Beacon Film Society at 6 p.m. at Kitchen & Coffee, and he will answer questions after the screening. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military)
THURS 8
Hello Dolly!
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the 1969 film that was filmed in Garrison and inspired by Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” followed by a discussion led by Davis McCallum, who will direct the play this summer for Hudson Valley Shakespeare.
THURS 8
Broadway in Beacon
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
theyardbeacon.com
Will Reynolds and Jen Malenke will host this night of magic and mayhem. Sign up to sing starting at 6 p.m. Cost: $20 or $25
FRI 9
The Bald Soprano
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The new theater will stage a reading of Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist play. Also SAT 17. Cost: $25
PETE SEEGER
SAT 3
Pete’s Birthday
BEACON
1 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive
beaconsloopclub.org
Bring an instrument and join a circle of song to honor folk singer Pete Seeger, a longtime Beacon resident who died in 2014 at age 94.
SAT 3
Pete’s Birthday
BEACON
6 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
David Bernz, Jacob Bernz and Steve Kirkman will celebrate Seeger’s music on the Salon Stage. Free
SUN 4
Pete Seeger Festival
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 5 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
This annual festival will include sets by the Move Choir, the Trouble Sisters, Rick Nestler and others. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 4
Songs and Stories
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Lydia Adams Davis and Roland Mousaa will perform on the Salon Stage. Free
MUSIC
SAT 3
Rising Artists
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will stage a program that includes works by Shostakovich, Puccini and Dvorak. Cost: $55 ($35 ages 4 to 18, free for 4 and younger)
SUN 4
Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Whitney George will lead a program featuring seven singers performing arias, duets and ensembles from the eras of opera. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
FRI 9
Bruce Molsky
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The American roots master will be joined by Swedish composer Ale Möller. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 10
Jazz of Now
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com
Lindsey Horner (bass) and Neil Kirkwood (piano) will play originals and jazz classics. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 10
New Muse 4tet
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
theyardbeacon.com/upcoming
Gwen Laster (violin), Teddy Rankin-Parker (cello), Melanie Dyer (viola) and Andrew Dury (drums) will debut their new album, Keepers of the Flame. Cost: $22 ($25 door)
SAT 10
Ensemble Sangineto
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The group brings a contemporary take to ancient Irish, Scottish, Breton and Italian songs. Cost: $25
SAT 10
Elgar’s Friends & Ravel at 150
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Ave.
hudsonvalleysymphony.org
The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the French composer’s birth. Cost: $55 to $68 ($38 seniors, $15 students, ages 5 and younger are free)
SAT 10
John Blum & Michael Foster
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave.
blumfoster.eventbrite.com
The firebrand pianist and saxophonist will perform jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 10
Shark?
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The band celebrates middle age with their songs from A Simple Life.
SAT 10
StrangeMagicNY
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 11
Satisfaction
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Rolling Stones tribute band has been playing together for 20 years. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
VISUAL ART
SAT 3
Between Observation and Abstraction
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
This show by Lisa Diebboll features her studio work. Through May 31.
SAT 10
Pallas Athene
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The artist will exhibit her sculptural collage series. Through July 4.
SAT 10
Art Now in the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
A live auction and raffle will feature works by Hudson Valley artists and benefit the art center. Cost: $25
CIVIC
MON 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 6
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 6
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 7
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.