No challengers in Beacon school election

There will be three candidates for three open seats on the May 20 ballot for the nine-member Beacon school board. The deadline for nominating petitions was Wednesday (April 30).

Meredith Heuer, elected in 2016, will return for her fourth, 3-year term, while Semra Ercin will run for her first full term after being elected in 2023 to complete the final two years of a vacated seat. Alena Kush did not file for a second term and her seat will be filled by a newcomer, Catherine Buscemi, owner of Belfry Historic Consultants.

The other board members are Kristan Flynn (whose term ends in 2026), Anthony White (2026), Eric Schetter (2026), LaVonne McNair (2027), Flora Stadler (2027) and Christopher Lewine (2027).