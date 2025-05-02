GIRLS’ GOLF — After winning the Section IX, Division 5 Championship on Monday (April 28) at Dinsmore Golf Course in Staatsburg behind Heidi Maeng’s low score of 42 among 24 golfers from six schools, Beacon defeated visiting New Paltz, 159-178, on Tuesday, led again by Maeng, who shot a 41. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs fell in their closest match of the season at Onteora, 161-159. Beacon (8-6) hosted Lourdes on Thursday (May 1) and has matches next week against Valley Central, Ellenville and Pine Plains.

BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon defeated Monroe-Woodbury, 5-2, on April 25 before losing, 4-3, at Goshen on Monday (April 28). On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bulldogs defeated Warwick, 6-1, and Cornwall, 4-3. The Bulldogs (10-3) close out the season with three matches next week; the team is at Warwick on Monday (May 5), hosts Washingtonville at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and travels to Minisink Valley on Thursday.

BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon picked up its first win of the season, knocking off Port Jervis, 258-270, on April 23. The next day, the Bulldogs lost at Minisink Valley, 269-234, before falling at home to Burke Catholic on Wednesday (April 30), 252-242. Tom Senior shot a 42. The Bulldogs (1-8) faced Valley Central on Thursday (May 1) and will play in a five-team tournament on Monday (May 5) before hosting Cornwall on Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed at the Iron Duke Relays in Marlboro on April 25. For the girls, Khloe Franklin won the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.94) while Bethany Rudolph was second in the javelin (79-1), third in the discus (80-5) and fourth in the hammer throw (91-4, breaking a school record set in 2003 by Anna Cannon). Lily Mack finished third in the high jump while the 4×400 meter relay team was fourth (4:38.40).

For the boys, Jayden Mihalchik won the javelin (139-5) and was second in the hammer throw (160-9) and eighth in the discus (123-8); Noah Spiak was second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.43); Dylan Hetrick was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:36.10); Jaiden Rivera was second in the triple jump (40-2.5); Sofien Oueslati was fourth in the long jump (19-4); Caellum Tripaldi was sixth in the 1,600 meters (4:32.05); and the 4×100-meter relay team placed fourth of 20 teams (45.72).

Beacon hosted Liberty in a meet on Wednesday (April 30), with the boys winning, 86-54, and the girls, 69-66, and will compete Saturday (May 3) at the Race at the Oval Office hosted by Sloatsburg.

Caellum Tripaldi ran the hurdles against Liberty. (Photo by Aron Li)

Jahcier Ballard competed in the high jump against Liberty on Wednesday. (Photo by Aron Li)

Haldane and Beacon athletes competed in the Iron Duke Relays in Marlboro on April 25. (Photo provided)

In a meet at Marlboro, Beacon's Christine Robinson (right) set a personal best in the 100 meters at 13.65 seconds. (Photo provided)

At a meet in Marlboro on April 25, Dylan Hetrick finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:36.10, a personal record. (Photo provided)

BASEBALL — Beacon hosted its 2025 Spring Bash tournament on April 27. The Bulldogs lost in the opener, 4-2, to Chester. Naim Dika picked up his first varsity hit during the loss while Kayden Durkin went 51/3 innings on the mound with four strikeouts. The Bulldogs won the consolation game over Rhinebeck, 12-0. Zach Schetter and James Bouchard each hit solo home runs and Mercher Jordan had a two-run homer. On Monday (April 28), Beacon defeated Burke Catholic, 13-6, behind Ryan Landisi, who went four innings with four strikeouts. At the plate, Durkin was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including two home runs, and Dika was 3-for-4. Beacon (9-4) won, 12-2, at Port Jervis on Wednesday (April 30) and will host FDR at 1 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Liberty on Monday and hosting Liberty at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and O’Neill at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

SOFTBALL — Beacon lost at home on April 25 to Port Jervis, 19-4. Aslynn Way and Kat Ruffy each had two hits. On Tuesday (April 29), the Bulldogs fell to visiting Spackenkill, 20-6, with Ruffy going 3-for-3, with a home run, triple and double. Megan Nicholson was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Beacon (2-8) hosts Chester at 4:30 p.m. on Monday (May 5) before traveling to Newburgh on Thursday.