GIRLS’ GOLF — After winning the Section IX, Division 5 Championship on Monday (April 28) at Dinsmore Golf Course in Staatsburg behind Heidi Maeng’s low score of 42 among 24 golfers from six schools, Beacon defeated visiting New Paltz, 159-178, on Tuesday, led again by Maeng, who shot a 41. On Wednesday, the Bulldogs fell in their closest match of the season at Onteora, 161-159. Beacon (8-6) hosted Lourdes on Thursday (May 1) and has matches next week against Valley Central, Ellenville and Pine Plains.
BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon defeated Monroe-Woodbury, 5-2, on April 25 before losing, 4-3, at Goshen on Monday (April 28). On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bulldogs defeated Warwick, 6-1, and Cornwall, 4-3. The Bulldogs (10-3) close out the season with three matches next week; the team is at Warwick on Monday (May 5), hosts Washingtonville at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and travels to Minisink Valley on Thursday.
BOYS’ GOLF — Beacon picked up its first win of the season, knocking off Port Jervis, 258-270, on April 23. The next day, the Bulldogs lost at Minisink Valley, 269-234, before falling at home to Burke Catholic on Wednesday (April 30), 252-242. Tom Senior shot a 42. The Bulldogs (1-8) faced Valley Central on Thursday (May 1) and will play in a five-team tournament on Monday (May 5) before hosting Cornwall on Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed at the Iron Duke Relays in Marlboro on April 25. For the girls, Khloe Franklin won the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.94) while Bethany Rudolph was second in the javelin (79-1), third in the discus (80-5) and fourth in the hammer throw (91-4, breaking a school record set in 2003 by Anna Cannon). Lily Mack finished third in the high jump while the 4×400 meter relay team was fourth (4:38.40).
For the boys, Jayden Mihalchik won the javelin (139-5) and was second in the hammer throw (160-9) and eighth in the discus (123-8); Noah Spiak was second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.43); Dylan Hetrick was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:36.10); Jaiden Rivera was second in the triple jump (40-2.5); Sofien Oueslati was fourth in the long jump (19-4); Caellum Tripaldi was sixth in the 1,600 meters (4:32.05); and the 4×100-meter relay team placed fourth of 20 teams (45.72).
Beacon hosted Liberty in a meet on Wednesday (April 30), with the boys winning, 86-54, and the girls, 69-66, and will compete Saturday (May 3) at the Race at the Oval Office hosted by Sloatsburg.
BASEBALL — Beacon hosted its 2025 Spring Bash tournament on April 27. The Bulldogs lost in the opener, 4-2, to Chester. Naim Dika picked up his first varsity hit during the loss while Kayden Durkin went 51/3 innings on the mound with four strikeouts. The Bulldogs won the consolation game over Rhinebeck, 12-0. Zach Schetter and James Bouchard each hit solo home runs and Mercher Jordan had a two-run homer. On Monday (April 28), Beacon defeated Burke Catholic, 13-6, behind Ryan Landisi, who went four innings with four strikeouts. At the plate, Durkin was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including two home runs, and Dika was 3-for-4. Beacon (9-4) won, 12-2, at Port Jervis on Wednesday (April 30) and will host FDR at 1 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Liberty on Monday and hosting Liberty at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and O’Neill at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
SOFTBALL — Beacon lost at home on April 25 to Port Jervis, 19-4. Aslynn Way and Kat Ruffy each had two hits. On Tuesday (April 29), the Bulldogs fell to visiting Spackenkill, 20-6, with Ruffy going 3-for-3, with a home run, triple and double. Megan Nicholson was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Beacon (2-8) hosts Chester at 4:30 p.m. on Monday (May 5) before traveling to Newburgh on Thursday.
