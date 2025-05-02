BOYS’ LACROSSE — The Blue Devils snapped a five-game losing streak on April 25 with an emphatic 14-0 win at Port Chester. Haldane scored seven goals in the first quarter and six more in the second. Nine players scored, led by Fallou Faye with three goals and David Powlis, Nicholas Gaugler and Alex Gaugler with two each. The Blue Devils (4-6) traveled to Westlake on Thursday (May 1) and will host Briarcliff at 5 p.m. on May 9.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane lost a high-scoring game at home on Tuesday (April 29) to Blind Brook, 21-15. Kayla Ruggiero continued her impressive season, scoring seven goals, followed by Samantha Thomas with three. Vivian Eannacony had 15 saves in goal. On Wednesday, the Blue Devils picked up a 20-10 win at Valhalla behind 12 goals by Ruggiero and six from Thomas. Martha McBride added two. Down 3-1 early, Haldane rallied to take a 5-4 lead and stayed in control for the remainder. The Blue Devils (3-5) travel today (May 2) to Keio Academy and on Wednesday to Port Chester.

BASEBALL — The Blue Devils dropped three games to fall to 2-9. They lost, 11-9, at Sleepy Hollow on April 25, then dropped a game at Millbrook, 11-5, on Monday (April 28). On Wednesday they were blanked, 14-0, at home by Putnam Valley. The Blue Devils travel to Putnam Valley today (May 2), host Dover on Monday and Pawling on Tuesday at Mayor’s Park (both games begin at 4:30 p.m.) and travel to Pawling on Thursday.

SOFTBALL — Haldane lost on April 25, 16-6, at North Salem, then fell on Monday (April 28) at home to Edgemont, 10-9. The visitors had a 5-0 lead going into the third inning, but the Blue Devils began chipping away, scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly by Lainey Donaghy. Edgemont scored three runs in the fourth but Sydney Merriman led off the fifth with a triple. Callie Sniffen followed with another triple and Donaghy delivered another sacrifice fly.

In the seventh, Edgemont scored two runs with two outs for a 10-6 lead. Haldane scored three in the bottom half but fell short. “I’m really happy with the fight,” said Coach Jeff Sniffen. “But I’m frustrated with the way that we came out that put us in this position in the first place.”

On Wednesday, Haldane won at Croton-Harmon, 17-11, behind Donaghy, who was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. The Blue Devils (7-3) hosted Croton-Harmon on Thursday (May 1), travel to Putnam Valley on Saturday and host Pawling at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD — The Blue Devils traveled to Marlboro on April 25 for the Iron Duke Relays. For the girls, Ruby McCormick won the high jump, followed by Jacqueline McCormick; Plum Severs was third in the javelin (72-2) and Shayla Ochoa was second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.07), followed by Clara Schmitt in fourth (1:15.35).

For the boys, Rhys Williams finished second in the long jump (19-10), fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.39) and ninth in the triple jump (36-7); Merrick Williams finished fifth in the high jump (5-4) and third in the javelin (103-11); and Jack Illian was eight in the 1,600 meters (4:46.95). Haldane travels to Hyde Park on Saturday (May 3) for the FDR 10th Annual Race.