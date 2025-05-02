Also fill three open seats on board

Beacon voters on Thursday (May 1) approved the Howland Public Library’s $1.569 million budget by a vote of 325-29 and elected three candidates to five-year terms on the board. The vote was open to residents of the Beacon City School District, which collects taxes for the library.

About $1.254 million of the expected spending in 2025-26 is for employee salaries and benefits and $116,000 for programming and materials. The library plans to raise $1.488 million from taxes.

Voters returned incumbent David Lemon to the board and elected Sarah From and Ruth Danon to fill seats vacated by Jessica Conway and Jeffrey Yang, who did not run for re-election.

From is a leadership coach and organizational consultant who works with nonprofits and social change organizations and Danon is a former New York University teacher and the Beacon and Dutchess County poets laureate. Jason Chase and Kathy Furfey were not elected.

The other board members are Helen Lowery, Emily Murnane, Elizabeth Murphy, Emily Pullen, Brooke Simmons and Joe Vergolina.