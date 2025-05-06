Scheduled for June 7 in Poughkeepsie

Dutchess County announced on Tuesday (May 6) that it will hold a Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Recycling event on June 7 in Poughkeepsie.

The dropoff will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works, 626 Dutchess Turnpike. Registration opens Wednesday at dutchessny.gov. There is a $10 fee.

The county will hold additional events on Sept. 13 in Rhinebeck and Oct. 18 at the Department of Public Works.

In 2024, the Division of Solid Waste Management collected 39,910 pounds of chemicals and 64,954 pounds of electronic waste at the dropoff events. The county said its recycling rate for municipal solid waste has risen from 36 percent in 2012 to 43.4 percent in 2024. The state average is 19 percent and the national average is 32 percent.

Acceptable Items Containers marked Warning, Hazardous, Flammable, Poisonous, Corrosive; lead-based paints (no latex- or oil-based), stains, varnishes, photo chemicals, non-latex driveway sealer, pool chemicals, creosote, kerosene, flammable liquids, metal polish, turpentine, strippers, thinners, gasoline/oil mixture, brake fluid, antifreeze, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, chemical fertilizers, adhesives, resins, solvents, fluorescent tubes (tape together or put in box to prevent breakage), propane tanks, mercury containing devices, computer monitors, CPUs, fax machines, printers, TVs, stereos, telephones, lithium & sealed lead acid batteries (no automotive) Do Not Bring:

Latex- or oil-based paints*, ammunition or explosives, asbestos products, latex driveway sealer &, building or construction debris, tires, furniture, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, air conditioners, radioactive materials, scrap metal, metal drums or empty containers, motor oil, car batteries, alkaline or rechargeable batteries *PaintCare (paintcare.org) accepts oil- or latex-based paint year-round.