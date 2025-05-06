Lawrence M. Codacovi, aka Larry, passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, located in the Bronx, New York, on April 27, 2025, at age 91. His life was a testament to an unwavering love for family and friends, generosity and an amazing sense of humor.

Born in Manhattan, New York City, on Sept. 17, 1933, Larry was the eldest of three children born to Charles and Myrtle Codacovi and often told entertaining stories about life and the characters he met while growing up in New York’s Lower East Side.

Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on Oct. 6, 1955, whereupon he returned to New York City. Shortly thereafter he met his future wife, Rose, whom he married on Dec. 7, 1957.

Larry joined RCA Global Telecommunications in Manhattan as a junior clerk in their mailroom prior to his military service. He rejoined RCA after his return, whereupon he began an amazing career in telecommunications sales and services that eventually saw him traversing the globe. Along the way he managed to take advantage of the GI Bill and graduated from New York University in 1963 while working full-time and supporting a growing family.

In 1970 he was promoted to the position of Director-European Affairs and moved his family to Lausanne, Switzerland, where they resided until June 1974. Upon his return to the U.S., Larry rose to the position of Vice-President RCA Global Telecommunications. The company was eventually sold to GE, and ultimately MCI International, where he continued to hold senior executive positions at both organizations while contributing greatly to their success.

Upon his retirement from MCI International, Larry helmed a start-up telecommunications company which oversaw the construction of a high-speed fiber optic cable that enhanced telecommunications services in Northern Europe. He also worked with a venture capitalist on various projects around the globe.

Larry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose; his three sons, Robert, David and Scott; his seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kyle, Kayla, Amber, Vanessa, Peyton and Dylan; his daughters-in-law, Alexandra and Wendi; his sister, Amelia; and his brother, Joseph.

Larry leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, caring, hard work, determination, loyalty, success and a love of food that made the world a better place and will continue to inspire everyone who had the great fortune to know and work with him. His memory will forever be cherished.

There will be a wake for Larry to be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton Funeral Home, located in Cold Spring, New York, followed by 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Loretto Church and internment ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s and dementia prevention organizations.