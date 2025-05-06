One incident in Cold Spring, the other on Route 9

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (May 6) announced two arrests connected to burglaries in Philipstown.

Jason M. Blume, 46, of Peekskill, was detained on April 28 in connection with the overnight burglary on April 1 of a Main Street building. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to assist the Cold Spring Police Department after a report that someone had taken jewelry and spray-painted graffiti on the interior and exterior walls and village street signs.

After an investigation that included a review of surveillance footage, Blume was charged with felony burglary and grand larceny and a misdemeanor for graffiti. He was arraigned in the Village of Nelsonville Court and released pending a court date in the Village of Cold Spring.

The sheriff said Luis Sanchez, 53, of Fishkill, was arrested by deputies on May 4 at 12:45 a.m. near a business and residence on Route 9 following a report of a burglary in progress. The owners told officers that they had been awakened by someone banging on their door; when they checked, they saw someone run away. The front glass door of the business was smashed and the door to a car on the property was open.

Using a handheld infrared camera in the nearby woods, deputies observed the heat image of a man crouched in the bushes. Sanchez was arraigned on felony charges of attempted burglary, attempted grand larceny and criminal mischief in the Town of Philipstown Court and released pending his next court date.