Plus, other business from May 7 board meeting

The Cold Spring Village Board, at its Wednesday (May 7) meeting, accepted a bid of $1,878,320 from Peekskill-based Northbrook Contracting Corp to repair and improve drainage and sidewalks on northern Fair Street.

Heavy rains in July 2023 caused the subsurface stormwater drain to fail and parking adjacent to Mayor’s Park has been prohibited since. The project will replace the failed 30-inch pipe with two 42-inch pipes.

The village engineer, Will Angiolillo, said two lower bids were rejected because the companies lacked experience in projects of that scale or failed to meet the bid requirements. Angiolillo said the village received seven proposals; the high bid was $2.9 million.

In other business…

â Trustees approved a recommendation by the Tree Advisory Board to accept the low bid of $7,800 from Cedar Hill Property Management to water 43 newly planted village-owned trees over the summer. Jennifer Zwarich, who chairs the advisory board, said 75 percent of the cost will be covered by a grant.

â The board accepted a bid of $4,086 from Manhattan-based CivicPlus for upgrades to the village website at coldspringny.com that will begin in October.

â The Cold Spring Film Society delayed the start of its annual summer movie series at Dockside Park by a week, to June 28, because Community Day is scheduled for Dockside on June 21.

â Base 12 Productions will film at the Cold Spring bandstand on Wednesday (May 14) from 3 to 7 p.m. The shoot is part of a filmmaking workshop for elementary school students at Haldane.

â Weather permitting, students from the Kroka Expeditions Charter School in New Hampshire are scheduled to camp overnight at Dockside Park on Monday (May 12) as part of a Hudson River canoe trip.