Phil Ciganer owns the Towne Crier Cafe, which he moved to Beacon in 2013 after 15 years in Beekmanville and 25 years in Pawling. On Thursday (May 15), the Howland Cultural Center will honor Ciganer and Neil Caplan of the Bannerman Castle Trust at its annual gala.

How did you get into the music business?

In the 1960s, while I was working on Wall Street, I spent my evenings in Greenwich Village in the clubs as that scene was blossoming. I was a floor trader who was offered a seat on the exchange, but I realized that wasn’t the world I wanted to live in. What I wanted was a life in the club scene. It was exploding and coming at you from all angles. I wanted the excitement of live music.

Why did you move the Crier to Beacon?

I was disenchanted with the location in Pawling. Things that were supposed to happen never did, and there was no real community surrounding the club. A friend who was a real-estate agent knew I was unhappy and had a location on Main Street in Beacon for me to look at. It had been vacant for 20 years and looked like an empty warehouse. It was an eyesore. My friends thought I was out of my mind for even considering it. I took a walk to people-watch and check out the new businesses. A light went off in my head, and I realized the possibilities.

What is your favorite part of owning a business in Beacon?

Beacon has the community that I lacked in Pawling. I like being able to present the artistic programming that people here come out to see. Music, theater, film, dance and poetry all have audiences here. Feedback from the customers is what keeps me going. They look me in the eyes, and I can tell they have experienced happiness. Hearing what a great place, what a great show, what a great meal. That keeps me going. We attract people from throughout the tri-state area; Beacon is a weekend destination. With Dia in the mix, the city attracts international tourists, as well. Many people are buying condos and homes and consider them their country homes, and I enjoy giving them some nightlife and a city vibe.

How do you book acts and discover new ones?

I only book people whom I would go see. If it’s a maybe, I won’t book them. We had a nine-piece group from Mongolia, followed by a group from France, followed by a jazz band. Artistically, it’s all over the place. Music is the universal language. There are no categories. I personally book all the talent. Since I’ve been doing it for half a century, it falls into place. There is no manual. Many big-name acts over the years have played here, including Pete Seeger. I have been blessed with so many. Seeger was one of the first performers I booked, and it was just by chance. I had another folk singer scheduled but his car broke down on his way from Cape Cod. He offered to call friends in the area to fill in, and a few minutes later I got a call from Pete [who lived just outside Beacon]. I didn’t know what to say. I was thrilled. That started a decades-long friendship.

How do you feel about being honored by the Howland center?

I am honored to be included. The Howland was here long before the Crier showed up. It’s been a cultural hub for decades, presenting a variety of music and art. I have always had a lot of respect for what they were doing there. I am flattered to be honored by a cultural hub of the community. Tom Chapin will be performing at the gala, and I adore Tom. He’s a sweetheart of a human being and a mainstay of the folk scene.