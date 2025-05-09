INTERLUDE — Richard Kolb played classical works on the lute at the East Fishkill library on May 2 in a pop-up concert sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle. The lute was popular in Italy, France and England during the dawn of the Baroque era (1563-1651). The next day, Kolb performed at the Beacon Music Factory.















DANCE AT THE DEPOT — This weekend (May 9-11) and next, the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison will present the final six performances of The Tango Diaries, directed by Alice Jankell and featuring three professional dancers. Only a few seats remain.









SIGN OF SPRING — Members of the Cold Spring Boat Club assembled the seasonal slips on May 3 at the waterfront.