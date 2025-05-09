Fishkill Avenue Dunkin’ in limbo after 6-1 vote
It is unclear what’s next for a Dunkin’ coffeehouse planned for Fishkill Avenue in Beacon after the City Council on Monday (May 5) banned drive-thrus citywide.
The proposal — to build a Dunkin’ with a drive-thru and three apartments at the former Healey Brothers Ford site at 420 Fishkill Ave. — was approved by the Planning Board in March. But while the Planning Board reviewed the application, the council began weighing zoning amendments that would ban drive-thrus and self-storage facilities.
Council members decided during their April 28 workshop to split the two. They will continue discussing the self-storage measure, but the law prohibiting drive-thrus went to a vote Monday and was adopted, 6-1, with Mayor Lee Kyriacou voting “no.”
The ban originated in the city’s ongoing study of the Fishkill Avenue corridor, where a citizen committee recommended last year that, to encourage more pedestrian-friendly growth, the council prohibit new self-storage facilities, drive-thrus, gas stations, car washes, auto lots and repair shops. Existing businesses would remain. On Monday, Kyriacou called a walkable, more residential Fishkill Avenue “a laudable goal,” but said “it’s a long, long way off.”
He cautioned that zoning today for the council’s vision for the corridor could backfire. “My concern is that if we don’t permit some transitional uses — and I do think a drive-thru would be a transitional use — we will end up with many more years of car dealerships, probably used-car dealerships, instead of seeing the change that we want,” Kyriacou said.
The rest of the council disagreed. Pam Wetherbee, who represents Ward 3, which includes the Fishkill Avenue corridor, said that prohibiting drive-thrus would allow the area to evolve quickly. Nobody could have predicted Beacon’s rapid growth, she said, “and I think it’s going to happen just as quick” on Fishkill Avenue.
George Mansfield said that “we have to zone for what we want ultimately to see.” Drive-thrus “go up fast” and “one follows the other,” he said. Paloma Wake said that “in motion” changes in the corridor, such as sidewalk improvements, will increase accessibility and make restricting drive-thrus “the best long-term decision for Beacon.”
It remains to be seen where the move leaves the approved Dunkin’ application. City Attorney Nick Ward-Willis told the council in January that the project would be regulated by whatever zoning is in place when a foundation is poured and “something substantial has come out of the ground.”
Taylor Palmer, the attorney for Jay Healey, the developer (who is a member of the committee studying Fishkill Avenue), told the council last month that the project would not be viable without the drive-thru. Healey could ask the Zoning Board of Appeals for a use variance allowing it to proceed; Palmer said Wednesday that no decision had been made.
When asked in March for their opinions, Planning Board members expressed concern in a memo with the “categorical prohibition” of drive-thrus. Instead, they suggested a district-by-district approach or identifying areas within zoning districts where the use should be prohibited.
In other business…
- The council on Monday approved an extension of the contract for garbage and recycling collection with Royal Carting. The city will pay $60,177 monthly for garbage and $19,369 for recycling, or 1 percent increases, in 2026. The company had not increased its fees since 2019, said City Administrator Chris White.
- Bulk trash drop-off at the Transfer Station on Dennings Avenue opens for the season on May 17 and runs through Sept. 20. Residents current on their taxes may bring up to 250 pounds of construction or household waste. The Transfer Station is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Kudos to the City Council for this. Drive-thrus are a blight.
There is a middle ground between a ban and anything goes: a special-use permit. The city could require traffic controls or limit the vehicles that can queue. While a fast-food outlet may be undesirable, there are other uses that could enhance the development, such as ATMs or drop-off services for ancillary businesses. It would keep options open and let future Beacon decide what is best.
This is the stupidest idea this woke government has done. They preach tolerance for all but they just decimated the handicapped community because, what are they going to do? Have some 60-year-old person in a wheelchair get out of their car in a snowstorm and try to wheelchair into Dunkin’ to get a coffee and wheelchair back out or use a walker. This is discrimination against persons with disabilities. White liberals only care about themselves and their illusion of grand utopia.
An internet search reveals there are an extraordinary number of accessible coffee, doughnut and Dunkin’ shops within 10 minutes of this proposed one. I’m glad an excuse was found to shoot it down. Beacon has managed to keep most fast-food chains away from its core.
I don’t eat doughnuts, but my family likes Dunkin’ and I have to drive to Fishkill to get them. They are so popular, there is always a line. The Fishkill Avenue Concepts Committee wants the area to be promoted for pedestrian traffic. What is there to attract pedestrians? You don’t need more bicycles; they don’t follow the traffic laws now. What a joke this concept is. [via Facebook]
I bet a vegan Dunkin’ would be allowed. [via Facebook]
It’s all the lazy people complaining. [via Facebook]
I hope Mr. Healey hits these clowns with a lawsuit. This decision was retaliatory and discriminatory. [via Facebook]
We do not need more cars, pollution or people causing a multitude of annoying things. Drive-thrus are too busy. Make your coffee at home if you’re in such a rush.
When I ride my Harley with a modified tailpipe up and down Main Street all day for no reason, sometimes I get a hankering for a tub of Munchkins. You’re telling me I have to get off my chopper? I’ll be taking my business to the Dunkin’ a block over. [via Instagram]
Beacon doesn’t need more doughnuts. [via Facebook]
They aren’t saying Dunkin’ can’t build there; customers just have to walk inside. This would be a good thing for health, community interaction and traffic calming, and it makes us all slow down an extra 30 to 60 seconds and look employees in the eyes when we or-der and possibly bump into a neighbor and say hello. [via Instagram]
Block the corporate garbage! One failed; this one will too. I hope the City Council sees the value in walking and biking infrastructure in an area like Fishkill Avenue. It slows things down. Businesses would want to be there if it wasn’t such a stride.
I’m happy about this. Fishkill is too fast, and Beacon needs space to grow. [via Instagram]