Fishkill Avenue Dunkin’ in limbo after 6-1 vote

It is unclear what’s next for a Dunkin’ coffeehouse planned for Fishkill Avenue in Beacon after the City Council on Monday (May 5) banned drive-thrus citywide.

The proposal — to build a Dunkin’ with a drive-thru and three apartments at the former Healey Brothers Ford site at 420 Fishkill Ave. — was approved by the Planning Board in March. But while the Planning Board reviewed the application, the council began weighing zoning amendments that would ban drive-thrus and self-storage facilities.

Council members decided during their April 28 workshop to split the two. They will continue discussing the self-storage measure, but the law prohibiting drive-thrus went to a vote Monday and was adopted, 6-1, with Mayor Lee Kyriacou voting “no.”

The ban originated in the city’s ongoing study of the Fishkill Avenue corridor, where a citizen committee recommended last year that, to encourage more pedestrian-friendly growth, the council prohibit new self-storage facilities, drive-thrus, gas stations, car washes, auto lots and repair shops. Existing businesses would remain. On Monday, Kyriacou called a walkable, more residential Fishkill Avenue “a laudable goal,” but said “it’s a long, long way off.”

He cautioned that zoning today for the council’s vision for the corridor could backfire. “My concern is that if we don’t permit some transitional uses — and I do think a drive-thru would be a transitional use — we will end up with many more years of car dealerships, probably used-car dealerships, instead of seeing the change that we want,” Kyriacou said.

The rest of the council disagreed. Pam Wetherbee, who represents Ward 3, which includes the Fishkill Avenue corridor, said that prohibiting drive-thrus would allow the area to evolve quickly. Nobody could have predicted Beacon’s rapid growth, she said, “and I think it’s going to happen just as quick” on Fishkill Avenue.

George Mansfield said that “we have to zone for what we want ultimately to see.” Drive-thrus “go up fast” and “one follows the other,” he said. Paloma Wake said that “in motion” changes in the corridor, such as sidewalk improvements, will increase accessibility and make restricting drive-thrus “the best long-term decision for Beacon.”

It remains to be seen where the move leaves the approved Dunkin’ application. City Attorney Nick Ward-Willis told the council in January that the project would be regulated by whatever zoning is in place when a foundation is poured and “something substantial has come out of the ground.”

Taylor Palmer, the attorney for Jay Healey, the developer (who is a member of the committee studying Fishkill Avenue), told the council last month that the project would not be viable without the drive-thru. Healey could ask the Zoning Board of Appeals for a use variance allowing it to proceed; Palmer said Wednesday that no decision had been made.

When asked in March for their opinions, Planning Board members expressed concern in a memo with the “categorical prohibition” of drive-thrus. Instead, they suggested a district-by-district approach or identifying areas within zoning districts where the use should be prohibited.

In other business…

The council on Monday approved an extension of the contract for garbage and recycling collection with Royal Carting. The city will pay $60,177 monthly for garbage and $19,369 for recycling, or 1 percent increases, in 2026. The company had not increased its fees since 2019, said City Administrator Chris White.

Bulk trash drop-off at the Transfer Station on Dennings Avenue opens for the season on May 17 and runs through Sept. 20. Residents current on their taxes may bring up to 250 pounds of construction or household waste. The Transfer Station is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.