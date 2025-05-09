Christine Hajba

Christine Hajba, 61, of Poughkeepsie, 61, died May 3 in White Plains.

She was born in Beacon, the daughter of Alberta and Joseph Antonio Sr. After graduating from Beacon High School, she worked in retail. She met her future husband, co-worker Jozef Hajba, at Service Merchandise and they wed in 1990.

Christine loved being a homemaker and raising their children at their home in Stone Ridge, where she enjoyed gardening and caring for her flock of chickens. She loved living in the country and being outdoors.

Recently, she worked at Goodwill and made many friends. She was proud of her children and made sure they knew it. She was strong, loving, fun and hardworking. Family members said they will miss her humor, laugh, compliments and hugs.

Christine is survived by her children, Adam Hajba and Ashley Finnigan (Andrew); her stepson, Shane Hajba, and his daughter, Lauren; her siblings, Annette Antonio and Joseph Antonio Jr. (Sue); and her aunt, Janet Dyson (Robert). Her husband died earlier.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Sylvia Jones (1938-2025)

Sylvia L. Jones, 86, of Poughkeepsie and formerly of Beacon, died April 27.

She was born July 9, 1938, in Beacon, the daughter of Cabey Sr. and Golden Galloway. She married James Jones, who died earlier.

Sylvia was a nurse and a member of the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Family members said they will fondly remember her as the family cook and they will especially miss her mac-n-cheese and sausage and peppers.

She is survived by her daughters, Alesha Jones and Julia Jones; her sister, Margaret Jones (Robert); and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Jacqueline Jones; grandson, Shamel Price; and siblings, June Fleming, Joan Whitener, Cabey Galloway Jr., Johnny Galloway and Irving Jones, died earlier.

A graveside service was held May 9 at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.

Kathleen Keenan (1938-2025)

Kathleen Keenan, 86, died May 3.

She was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Cornwall, the daughter of David and Ethel (Twilliger) Babcock. She attended school in Cold Spring and resided in Beacon as an adult. She retired after 25-plus years to enjoy her children and grandchildren. Gardening gave her great pleasure, especially her beautiful roses.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Denise O’Herron, William Keenan, Thomas Keenan (Dawn) and Kathleen Lombardo (Scott); her grandchildren: Siobhan Dahl (David), Kasey O’Herron, Shannon Ladd (Dan), Joseph Keenan (Nicky), Brittney Mahoney (Brian), Nicole Laino (Nick), Gina McMorris (Collin), Leigh Pavone and Anthony Pavone; and her great-grandchildren: Colt Laino, Cash Mahoney and Stanton, MC Morris, Keely Dahl, Kenzie Dahl and Kendra LeClair, along with Kimberly and Kevin Lennon and their daughter, Autumn Rose.

Her parents and 12 siblings, notably her sister and lifelong best friend, Joan Schnetzler, died earlier. A funeral service was held May 8 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon.