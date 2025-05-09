The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club hosted its 36th annual fishing derby at the Cold Spring reservoir on Fishkill Road on May 4 in memory of Tony Savastano, who founded and ran the event for many years. His son, Mike, has kept the tradition going, and Tony’s 2-year-old grandson caught the first fish of the day.

Despite an ominous forecast, 87 children signed up (rain ended the derby early). Cash Amato, 8, caught the largest fish, a 14.5-inch rainbow trout, and received a 1-ounce Silver Eagle coin. Mike Savastano said the village and local businesses and individuals donated poles, bait, hot dogs, lemonade, brownies and coffee. Most of the fish were small and returned to the water.

















































