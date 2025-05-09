Peter Lisikatos (1944-2025)

Peter Lisikatos, 80, a lifelong Philipstown resident, died on May 3 at his home, surrounded by family members.

He was born in Cold Spring on June 6, 1944, the son of Emmanuel and Jean (Koines) Lisikatos. Peter owned Lisikatos Construction and the Lisikatos Realty Corp.

For Peter, having grandchildren was a dream come true, his family said. He had a love for a full table of food with loved ones gathered and made it a priority to show up to all events for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed bringing every grandchild onto his machines for rides, even as infants.

Teaching his skills as a machine operator was another passion. He always said “yes” when asked to donate to the community or to family fundraisers. Peter played Santa for multiple generations, from the time he was in his 20s to as recently as a few years ago — for many other families, as well as his own. He felt his purpose in life was his family.

Peter is survived by his children, Jeanne Hustis (George), Nicholas Lisikatos (Chantal) and Maria Cestaro (Frank), all of Cold Spring; his grandchildren, Peter Allen (Brittany), Nicholas Allen, Nathaniel Allen, Chelsea Perry (Casey), Samantha Ortiz (Will), Marissa Lisikatos, Joshua Lisikatos and Mackenzie Tokarz; his great-grandchildren, Micah, Kylie, Nicoletta, Lincoln and Greyson; and his sister-in-law, Anna Lisikatos. His brother, George Lisikatos, died earlier.

A funeral service was held May 8 at the St. Basil Chapel in Philipstown, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Ben Sarconi Sr. (1940-2025)

Benjamin J. Sarconi Sr., 84, of Cold Spring, died May 5 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in New York City, the son of Benjamin and Margaret (O’Neill) Sarconi. He grew up and attended school on the east side of Manhattan.

Ben served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne and worked as a plant manager for American Compressed Gas and Awisco in Queens. He owned Benny’s TV Service and ran the TV rental at Butterfield Hospital. He was a former lector and eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring. On Nov. 16, 1960, he married Joan Needham at St. Monica’s Church.

Along with his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Brosang (Rick), Benjamin Sarconi Jr. (Eric Roy) and Anthony Sarconi; his grandchildren, Thomas Paulson, Chelsea Paulson and Taylor Sarconi; and three great-grandchildren. His brother, James Sarconi, died earlier.