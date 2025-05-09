Guidelines cover residential, commercial panels

The Philipstown Town Board will hold a public hearing June 5 on a proposed law that would establish zoning guidelines for the installation of solar panels and commercial solar farms.

A Climate Smart Task Force committee crafted the rules with five goals: (1) to establish a siting process; (2) lessen the cost of electricity; (3) mitigate the impact of solar systems on the environment and wildlife; (4) support the town goal of carbon neutrality; and (5) regulate the decommissioning of commercial solar projects.

The conservation and planning boards, the building department and the town engineer and attorney each reviewed the proposal, said Jason Angell, a member of the Town Board and the task force, during a May 1 meeting. “All of that process is probably what took some time but made it a lot stronger,” he said.

Under the draft guidelines, property owners who want to install roof- or ground-mounted systems for personal use would be allowed to do so in any zoning district. They would follow the same regulatory process required for adding accessory structures, such as garages.

Philipstown would limit the height of panels on pitched roofs to 8 inches, flat roofs to 2 feet or the height of parapets and ground-mounted solar systems to 12 feet. Panels must have anti-reflective coating and ground-mounted systems cannot be larger than 5,000 square feet and must be shielded from neighbors.

The law would allow commercial solar farms in all zoning districts except for the Ridgeline Protection District and only in the Scenic Overlay District with a special permit. The draft specifies that solar farms, “to the greatest extent possible,” be installed on industrial properties; Superfund sites that have undergone environmental cleanup; mining sites; abandoned parcels; landfills; parking lots; and the roofs of commercial buildings.

Removing trees larger than 6 inches in diameter “should be minimized,” according to the draft law. If more than 10 trees need to be removed for a ground-mounted system, applicants would need to propose mitigation measures such as planting an equal number of trees or replacing invasive plants with native ones.

In addition, solar farms capable of generating up to 5 megawatts of electricity would need 7-foot-high fencing with a self-locking gate to secure the mechanical equipment. Systems over 1 megawatt would need a decommissioning plan. Applicants would have to deposit cash or post a bond or security equal to 115 percent of the cost of removal and site restoration.

Companies building community solar projects, which allow residents to buy shares of the electricity they generate, would have to target Philipstown residents for subscriptions, particularly low- and moderate-income households. Requests for variances could be made to the Zoning Board of Appeals.