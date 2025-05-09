Local districts have some restrictions in place

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday (May 9) enacted a law that, beginning in the fall, will require public school districts to adopt full-day, “bell-to-bell” restrictions on smartphones and other internet-enabled devices at every grade level.

“This policy aims to improve student outcomes by addressing the negative impacts of smartphone use on children’s mental health and academic performance,” the governor said in a statement.

Haldane High School in September 2023 began requiring students to stow their phones in a restricted area during class and the Garrison School and Beacon middle and high schools followed suit last fall. But the schools do not have full-day bans.

The statewide standard will ban smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds, including during lunch and study halls. Districts can develop their own storage plans and provide another method for parents to contact students. The policy exempts students with medical conditions or who use phones for translation, family caregiving or emergencies.

The approved state budget provides $13.5 million to implement “distraction-free” school policies.