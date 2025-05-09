Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Hudson Valley Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
Noon – 11 p.m. Heritage Financial Park
1500 Route 9D | dub.sh/HV-fair-2025
The fair will include rides, games and food. Also SUN 11. Free admission and parking. Unlimited rides are $37.
THURS 15
Church Rummage Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Joachim’s
51 Leonard St.
This annual fundraiser organized by the Women’s Parish Club of St. Joachim / St. John the Evangelist Church will have values galore, as well as a red-carpet section with higher-end items. Also FRI 16, SAT 17.
THURS 15
HCC Anniversary Gala
BEACON
5:30 p.m. The Roundhouse
2 East Main St.
howlandculturalcenter.org
To celebrate the Howland Cultural Center’s 46th year, Neil Caplan of the Bannerman Castle Trust and Phil Ciganer, owner of the Towne Crier, will be honored. Tom Chapin and Jessica Welch will perform. Cost: $100+
THURS 15
Skilled Trades Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6 – 8 p.m. Ketcham High School
99 Myers Corners Road
dutchessny.gov/RCKTradesFair
Dutchess County students are invited to learn about careers in construction, plumbing, electrical work and other vocations. Registration required.
SAT 17
Birdathon
PHILIPSTOWN
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Join the annual bird count led by Putnam Highlands Audubon guides to raise money and collect data. Donate or join a walk. Cost: $10
SAT 17
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Shop for art, jewelry, candles, accessories and crafts from more than 60 makers. Rain or shine. Also SUN 18.
SAT 17
Pride in the Sky
POUGHKEEPSIE
4 – 10 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | biggayhudsonvalley.com
The daytime festivities will include a fun run, tours and drag story time, along with entertainment, food and booths. At sunset, there will be a procession unfurling a 500-foot-long Pride flag and the world’s largest Trans Pride flag. Free
SUN 18
ARF 5K Run/Walk
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
Robert Cahill Drive | bit.ly/arf-5K
Support the Animal Rescue Foundation’s work by joining this 5K run or the 1K fun run. Dogs welcome. Cost: $35 ($20 ages 3 to 10)
SUN 18
Tango with the Depot
GARRISON
4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
depottheater.org
This benefit on the theater patio will include live music, group tango lessons and Argentine food. Cost: $145+
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 10
Paws & Paint
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Pat Schories, the illustrator of the Biscuit series, will talk with children ages 4 to 8 about how books are made and her creative process. Registration required.
SAT 10
Between the Lines
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Artwork by local elementary, middle and high school students will be on view through June 1.
FRI 16
Student Film Festival
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
forbeaconschools.org/film-festival
Films by elementary school students will be shown on this, the first night of the fourth annual festival organized by the Foundation for Beacon Schools. Films by middle and high school student films will be screened at 7 p.m. on MON 19 at the Beacon Movie Theater, 445 Main St. Cost: $8 ($4 students; $12/$6 for both screenings)
SAT 17
Car Seat Check
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies will ensure children’s car seats are properly installed.
SAT 17
Family Nature Meet-Up
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Humble Bee Hollow
Snake Hill Road
philipstowngardenclubny.org
Families and children ages 4 to 12 are invited to join a scavenger hunt led by Jackie Grant of the Philipstown Garden Club. Rain date: SUN 18. Registration required.
PLANT SALES
SAT 10
Master Gardeners
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x 220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Browse garden accessories, flowering plants, pollinator favorites, vegetables and herbs, and bog and carnivorous plants. Families and children can enjoy a fun 4-H day of pony rides, crafts and educational displays.
SAT 10
Verplanck Garden Club
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub
The sale will include flowers and vegetables.
SAT 10
Common Ground Farm
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | commongroundfarm.org
The offerings will include herbs, veggies, flowers and fruit.
FRI 16
Master Gardeners
MILLBROOK
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Farm and Home Center
2715 Route 44 | ccedutchess.org
The sale will feature vegetables, herbs and flowers. Also SAT 17.
MOTHER’S DAY
SAT 10
Garden Party
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Katherine Whiteside and Dr. Peter Gergely will sign books and there will be bouquets for sale to benefit a Memorial Sloan-Kettering program that provides books to children.
SUN 11
Cupcake Festival
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Heritage Financial Park
1500 Route 9D
k104online.com/cupcake
This annual event, hosted by the K104 radio station, will include vendors selling sweet treats and other items.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 10
Radical Fun
BEACON
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The group show at this new gallery will include works by 13 artists. Through July 6.
SAT 10
Diana Vidal
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
For her solo show, The Hard and Soft of It, Vidal looks at lived experiences through painting, sculpture and text. Through June 7.
SAT 10
Karen Bamonte | Robin Tedesco
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com
Bamonte and Tedesco will present works on paper and paintings in their respective shows, Oceans Apart and Reconnected. Through June 8.
SAT 10
Daniel Berlin | Iain Wall
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Berlin’s show, Swallowing the Sun, explores the concept. In This Place, a group show, will fill Gallery 2 and Wall’s Precious Stones is in the Beacon Room. Through June 8.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 10
Poetry in the Garden
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mary Newell, Alison Granucci and Heller Levinson will read their poetry.
MON 12
Riverside Moguls
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
In the first of a series of talks on historic wealth and power in the Hudson Valley, Alex Prizgintas will focus on the rise of steel rails and the Gilded Age moguls who were part of the railroads’ growth.
MON 12
Hold My Hand
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Ascend Center
75 Main St. | ascendcenter.com
At this book launch, Sandra and Lidija Slokenbergs will share their perspectives as a survivor and a caregiver dealing with anorexia.
FRI 16
Nerd Nite Hudson Valley
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Gabriel Mckee will speak on the UFO hoaxes of Gray Barker, Steve Lambert will discuss helping artist to “use creative means to effect power” and Rebecca Cossa will share information on “the everyday magic of agriculture.” Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 17
The Sundowner’s Dance
BEACON
7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Todd Keisling, a horror and suspense author, will read from his latest novel about growing old and dealing with grief and dementia.
SUN 18
Death is Not Real
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
theyardbeacon.com
This workshop will explore ancient spiritual teachings, near-death experience accounts and practices such as guided meditation, sound journeys and heart-brain coherence. Cost: $55 ($65 door)
SUN 18
Suzanne Cleary
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her new collection, The Odds, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
The Tango Diaries
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900 | depottheater.org
Alice Jankell directs this play framed by the passionate dance form. Also FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $25 to $45
SAT 10
Big Fish: The Musical
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This musical adventure tells the larger-than-life story inspired by a father’s tales. Also SUN 11, FRI 17, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $30 ($28 seniors, military, students)
SAT 10
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
This month the storytelling series will include Kelli Dunham, Carly Ciarrocchi, Carly Ann Filbin, Calvin Cato, Adam Wade and Scott Gabriel. Cost: $25
SAT 10
Marlon Wayans
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The actor and comedian will do stand-up as part of his Wild Child Tour. Cost: $68 to $108
THURS 15
Liturgy for Longing
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center
327B Main St.
liturgyforlonging.brownpapertickets.com
Emily Clare Zempel, a multi-disciplinary performing artist, explores longing with the audience through a series of questions. Also FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $15 to $40
FRI 16
Notorious
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Visit Bannerman Island to watch Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant in an outdoor screening of their 1946 spy film noir directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Cost: $45
SAT 17
The Bald Soprano
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The new theater will present a “ludicrously staged reading of the absurdist classic” by Eugène Ionesco. Cost: $25
MUSIC
SAT 10
Jazz of Now
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com
Lindsey Horner (bass) and Neil Kirkwood (piano) will play originals and classics. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 10
New Muse 4tet
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
theyardbeacon.com
Gwen Laster (violin), Teddy Rankin-Parker (cello), Melanie Dyer (viola) and Andrew Dury (drums) will debut their album, Keepers of the Flame. Cost: $22 ($25 door)
SAT 10
Ensemble Sangineto
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The group brings a contemporary take to ancient Irish, Scottish, Breton and Italian songs. Cost: $25
SAT 10
Elgar’s Friends & Ravel at 150
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Ave.
hudsonvalleysymphony.org
The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the French composer’s birth. Cost: $55 to $68 ($38 seniors, $15 students, ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 10
John Blum & Michael Foster
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave. | blumfoster.eventbrite.com
The firebrand pianist and saxophonist will perform jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 10
Shark?
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The band celebrates middle age with their songs from A Simple Life.
SAT 10
StrangeMagicNY
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 11
Satisfaction
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Rolling Stones tribute band has been playing together for 20 years. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MON 12
Advance Base | Kristin Daelyn
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
theyardbeacon.com
Advance Base is the melancholic soft-rock recording project of Chicago singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth, while Philadelphia-based Daelyn sings indie folk. Cost: $22 ($25 door)
WED 14
Daniel Kelly and David Gonzalez
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of the monthly Creative Conversations series, Kelly and Gonzalez will share their version of Orpheus, the Greek myth, through improvisation, music and movement. Cost: $15 donation
FRI 16
Uyanga Bold and Bansara Mc
BEACON
8 p.m. The Factory
147 Main St. | dub.sh/beacon-bonfire
The Mongolian vocalist Uyanga Bold and the flutist Bansara Mc will collaborate for the first time to create soundscapes. Donations welcome. Registration required. Free
FRI 16
Shakedown Citi
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The jam band is inspired by the Grateful Dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 17
Here Comes the Sun
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Beatles tribute band celebrates the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 18
Toland Brothers Band
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The local duo will play rock and pop classics, as well as originals, during tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $45 ($35 ages 11 and younger)
SUN 18
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | compassarts.org
The choir performs music that celebrates community and social justice. Come early to meet local organizations and enjoy snacks. Cost: $10 to $40
SUN 18
Let’s Sing Taylor
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
This tribute band performs the songs of Taylor Swift. Cost: $40 to $78
SUN 18
Jon Shain
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Marbled Meat | 3091 Route 9
marbledmeatshop.com
The blues guitar singer and songwriter will play a solo set that includes a BBQ pop-up. Cost: $20 donation
SUN 18
Charlotte Hu
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist’s program will include works by Liszt, Granados and Debussy. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 18
Imani Winds
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The quintet’s program will include works by Simon Shaheen, Kalevi Aho, Valerie Coleman, Paquito D’Rivera and Stevie Wonder. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
VISUAL ART
SAT 10
Pallas Athene
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The artist will exhibit her sculptural collage series. Through July 4.
SAT 10
Art Now in the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
A live auction and raffle will feature works by Hudson Valley artists and benefit the art center. Cost: $25
SAT 17
Llèncols de Aigua
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The art institute will open an installation by Antonio Marras and Maria Lai. There will also be a full-day symposium about Lai. Cost: $30 ($20 seniors; students and members free)
SAT 17
Elizabeth Blake
COLD SPRING
4 – 6 p.m. Studio Tashtego
160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com
The ceramic artist’s solo show, Arcadia, will be on view until July 13.
SAT 17
Jeremy Dennis
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
The visiting artist’s show, Rise: Scenes of Resistance, explores Indigenous identity and storytelling. Dennis will lead two workshops on SUN 18, including one for families.
CIVIC
MON 12
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 13
Library District
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
WED 14
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
