Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Hudson Valley Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

Noon – 11 p.m. Heritage Financial Park

1500 Route 9D | dub.sh/HV-fair-2025

The fair will include rides, games and food. Also SUN 11. Free admission and parking. Unlimited rides are $37.

THURS 15

Church Rummage Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Joachim’s

51 Leonard St.

This annual fundraiser organized by the Women’s Parish Club of St. Joachim / St. John the Evangelist Church will have values galore, as well as a red-carpet section with higher-end items. Also FRI 16, SAT 17.

THURS 15

HCC Anniversary Gala

BEACON

5:30 p.m. The Roundhouse

2 East Main St.

howlandculturalcenter.org

To celebrate the Howland Cultural Center’s 46th year, Neil Caplan of the Bannerman Castle Trust and Phil Ciganer, owner of the Towne Crier, will be honored. Tom Chapin and Jessica Welch will perform. Cost: $100+

THURS 15

Skilled Trades Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6 – 8 p.m. Ketcham High School

99 Myers Corners Road

dutchessny.gov/RCKTradesFair

Dutchess County students are invited to learn about careers in construction, plumbing, electrical work and other vocations. Registration required.

SAT 17

Birdathon

PHILIPSTOWN

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Join the annual bird count led by Putnam Highlands Audubon guides to raise money and collect data. Donate or join a walk. Cost: $10

SAT 17

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Shop for art, jewelry, candles, accessories and crafts from more than 60 makers. Rain or shine. Also SUN 18.

SAT 17

Pride in the Sky

POUGHKEEPSIE

4 – 10 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | biggayhudsonvalley.com

The daytime festivities will include a fun run, tours and drag story time, along with entertainment, food and booths. At sunset, there will be a procession unfurling a 500-foot-long Pride flag and the world’s largest Trans Pride flag. Free

SUN 18

ARF 5K Run/Walk

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

Robert Cahill Drive | bit.ly/arf-5K

Support the Animal Rescue Foundation’s work by joining this 5K run or the 1K fun run. Dogs welcome. Cost: $35 ($20 ages 3 to 10)

SUN 18

Tango with the Depot

GARRISON

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

depottheater.org

This benefit on the theater patio will include live music, group tango lessons and Argentine food. Cost: $145+

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 10

Paws & Paint

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Pat Schories, the illustrator of the Biscuit series, will talk with children ages 4 to 8 about how books are made and her creative process. Registration required.

SAT 10

Between the Lines

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Artwork by local elementary, middle and high school students will be on view through June 1.





FRI 16

Student Film Festival

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

forbeaconschools.org/film-festival

Films by elementary school students will be shown on this, the first night of the fourth annual festival organized by the Foundation for Beacon Schools. Films by middle and high school student films will be screened at 7 p.m. on MON 19 at the Beacon Movie Theater, 445 Main St. Cost: $8 ($4 students; $12/$6 for both screenings)

SAT 17

Car Seat Check

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies will ensure children’s car seats are properly installed.

SAT 17

Family Nature Meet-Up

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Humble Bee Hollow

Snake Hill Road

philipstowngardenclubny.org

Families and children ages 4 to 12 are invited to join a scavenger hunt led by Jackie Grant of the Philipstown Garden Club. Rain date: SUN 18. Registration required.

PLANT SALES

SAT 10

Master Gardeners

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x 220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Browse garden accessories, flowering plants, pollinator favorites, vegetables and herbs, and bog and carnivorous plants. Families and children can enjoy a fun 4-H day of pony rides, crafts and educational displays.

SAT 10

Verplanck Garden Club

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub

The sale will include flowers and vegetables.

SAT 10

Common Ground Farm

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | commongroundfarm.org

The offerings will include herbs, veggies, flowers and fruit.

FRI 16

Master Gardeners

MILLBROOK

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Farm and Home Center

2715 Route 44 | ccedutchess.org

The sale will feature vegetables, herbs and flowers. Also SAT 17.

MOTHER’S DAY

SAT 10

Garden Party

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Katherine Whiteside and Dr. Peter Gergely will sign books and there will be bouquets for sale to benefit a Memorial Sloan-Kettering program that provides books to children.

SUN 11

Cupcake Festival

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Heritage Financial Park

1500 Route 9D

k104online.com/cupcake

This annual event, hosted by the K104 radio station, will include vendors selling sweet treats and other items.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 10

Radical Fun

BEACON

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The group show at this new gallery will include works by 13 artists. Through July 6.

SAT 10

Diana Vidal

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

For her solo show, The Hard and Soft of It, Vidal looks at lived experiences through painting, sculpture and text. Through June 7.

SAT 10

Karen Bamonte | Robin Tedesco

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com

Bamonte and Tedesco will present works on paper and paintings in their respective shows, Oceans Apart and Reconnected. Through June 8.

SAT 10

Daniel Berlin | Iain Wall

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Berlin’s show, Swallowing the Sun, explores the concept. In This Place, a group show, will fill Gallery 2 and Wall’s Precious Stones is in the Beacon Room. Through June 8.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 10

Poetry in the Garden

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mary Newell, Alison Granucci and Heller Levinson will read their poetry.

MON 12

Riverside Moguls

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

In the first of a series of talks on historic wealth and power in the Hudson Valley, Alex Prizgintas will focus on the rise of steel rails and the Gilded Age moguls who were part of the railroads’ growth.

MON 12

Hold My Hand

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Ascend Center

75 Main St. | ascendcenter.com

At this book launch, Sandra and Lidija Slokenbergs will share their perspectives as a survivor and a caregiver dealing with anorexia.

FRI 16

Nerd Nite Hudson Valley

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Gabriel Mckee will speak on the UFO hoaxes of Gray Barker, Steve Lambert will discuss helping artist to “use creative means to effect power” and Rebecca Cossa will share information on “the everyday magic of agriculture.” Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 17

The Sundowner’s Dance

BEACON

7 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Todd Keisling, a horror and suspense author, will read from his latest novel about growing old and dealing with grief and dementia.

SUN 18

Death is Not Real

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

theyardbeacon.com

This workshop will explore ancient spiritual teachings, near-death experience accounts and practices such as guided meditation, sound journeys and heart-brain coherence. Cost: $55 ($65 door)

SUN 18

Suzanne Cleary

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her new collection, The Odds, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

The Tango Diaries

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900 | depottheater.org

Alice Jankell directs this play framed by the passionate dance form. Also FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $25 to $45

SAT 10

Big Fish: The Musical

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This musical adventure tells the larger-than-life story inspired by a father’s tales. Also SUN 11, FRI 17, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $30 ($28 seniors, military, students)

SAT 10

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

This month the storytelling series will include Kelli Dunham, Carly Ciarrocchi, Carly Ann Filbin, Calvin Cato, Adam Wade and Scott Gabriel. Cost: $25

SAT 10

Marlon Wayans

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The actor and comedian will do stand-up as part of his Wild Child Tour. Cost: $68 to $108

THURS 15

Liturgy for Longing

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon Performing Arts Center

327B Main St.

liturgyforlonging.brownpapertickets.com

Emily Clare Zempel, a multi-disciplinary performing artist, explores longing with the audience through a series of questions. Also FRI 16, SAT 17, SUN 18. Cost: $15 to $40

FRI 16

Notorious

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Visit Bannerman Island to watch Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant in an outdoor screening of their 1946 spy film noir directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Cost: $45





SAT 17

The Bald Soprano

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The new theater will present a “ludicrously staged reading of the absurdist classic” by Eugène Ionesco. Cost: $25

MUSIC

SAT 10

Jazz of Now

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com

Lindsey Horner (bass) and Neil Kirkwood (piano) will play originals and classics. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 10

New Muse 4tet

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

theyardbeacon.com

Gwen Laster (violin), Teddy Rankin-Parker (cello), Melanie Dyer (viola) and Andrew Dury (drums) will debut their album, Keepers of the Flame. Cost: $22 ($25 door)





SAT 10

Ensemble Sangineto

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The group brings a contemporary take to ancient Irish, Scottish, Breton and Italian songs. Cost: $25

SAT 10

Elgar’s Friends & Ravel at 150

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Ave.

hudsonvalleysymphony.org

The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the French composer’s birth. Cost: $55 to $68 ($38 seniors, $15 students, ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 10

John Blum & Michael Foster

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave. | blumfoster.eventbrite.com

The firebrand pianist and saxophonist will perform jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 10

Shark?

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The band celebrates middle age with their songs from A Simple Life.





SAT 10

StrangeMagicNY

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 11

Satisfaction

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Rolling Stones tribute band has been playing together for 20 years. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MON 12

Advance Base | Kristin Daelyn

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

theyardbeacon.com

Advance Base is the melancholic soft-rock recording project of Chicago singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth, while Philadelphia-based Daelyn sings indie folk. Cost: $22 ($25 door)





WED 14

Daniel Kelly and David Gonzalez

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of the monthly Creative Conversations series, Kelly and Gonzalez will share their version of Orpheus, the Greek myth, through improvisation, music and movement. Cost: $15 donation

FRI 16

Uyanga Bold and Bansara Mc

BEACON

8 p.m. The Factory

147 Main St. | dub.sh/beacon-bonfire

The Mongolian vocalist Uyanga Bold and the flutist Bansara Mc will collaborate for the first time to create soundscapes. Donations welcome. Registration required. Free

FRI 16

Shakedown Citi

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The jam band is inspired by the Grateful Dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 17

Here Comes the Sun

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Beatles tribute band celebrates the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 18

Toland Brothers Band

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The local duo will play rock and pop classics, as well as originals, during tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $45 ($35 ages 11 and younger)





SUN 18

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | compassarts.org

The choir performs music that celebrates community and social justice. Come early to meet local organizations and enjoy snacks. Cost: $10 to $40

SUN 18

Let’s Sing Taylor

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

This tribute band performs the songs of Taylor Swift. Cost: $40 to $78

SUN 18

Jon Shain

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Marbled Meat | 3091 Route 9

marbledmeatshop.com

The blues guitar singer and songwriter will play a solo set that includes a BBQ pop-up. Cost: $20 donation

SUN 18

Charlotte Hu

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist’s program will include works by Liszt, Granados and Debussy. Donations welcome. Free





SUN 18

Imani Winds

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The quintet’s program will include works by Simon Shaheen, Kalevi Aho, Valerie Coleman, Paquito D’Rivera and Stevie Wonder. Cost: $35 ($10 students)





VISUAL ART

SAT 10

Pallas Athene

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The artist will exhibit her sculptural collage series. Through July 4.

SAT 10

Art Now in the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

A live auction and raffle will feature works by Hudson Valley artists and benefit the art center. Cost: $25

SAT 17

Llèncols de Aigua

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The art institute will open an installation by Antonio Marras and Maria Lai. There will also be a full-day symposium about Lai. Cost: $30 ($20 seniors; students and members free)

SAT 17

Elizabeth Blake

COLD SPRING

4 – 6 p.m. Studio Tashtego

160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com

The ceramic artist’s solo show, Arcadia, will be on view until July 13.



SAT 17

Jeremy Dennis

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

The visiting artist’s show, Rise: Scenes of Resistance, explores Indigenous identity and storytelling. Dennis will lead two workshops on SUN 18, including one for families.

CIVIC

MON 12

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 13

Library District

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

WED 14

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov