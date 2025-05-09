BASEBALL — Beacon defeated Port Jervis, 12-2, on April 30, extending its winning streak to three. Allen McKay, Derrick Heaton, Mercer Jordan, Ryan Smith and Zach Schetter each had two hits and Elijah Epps hit an inside-the-park home run, his first varsity homer. James Bouchard recorded the win on the mound. The Bulldogs hosted FDR High School on May 3, but the game was cut short by rain and will be resumed on May 17. They were scheduled to play O’Neill on Thursday (May 8) at Heritage Financial Park and travel to Liberty for a doubleheader on Tuesday before visiting O’Neill on Thursday.

BOYS’ GOLF — The Bulldogs won three matches, knocking off Valley Central, 244-266, on May 1 before finishing third with a team score of 206 strokes in a five-team tournament on Monday (May 5). The Bulldogs (4-10) traveled to Monticello on Thursday (May 8) and will compete in the 21-team OCIAA Sectional Championship on Monday (May 12).

GIRLS’ GOLF — Beacon won a close one on the road Wednesday (May 7), edging Ellenville, 162-166. It was the second straight match decided by fewer than five strokes. Beacon (9-6) hosted Pine Plains on Thursday before beginning a run of five matches in four days (including Arlington at home on Tuesday) to wrap up the season. The sectional tournament begins May 20.

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs struggled at home on Wednesday (May 7) against Washingtonville, losing 5-2. Beacon (10-4) will close out its regular season on the road, traveling to Minisink Valley on Thursday (May 8) and facing Warwick on Monday.

Photos by Cadence Heeter

































TRACK AND FIELD — Beacon competed at the Race at the Oval Office on May 3 in Staatsburg. For the boys, Caellum Tripaldi finished third in the 800 meters (2:01.5); Noah Spiak was second in the 400-meter hurdles (57.04); Dylan Herrick was fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:24.87); Jahcier Ballard was third in the high jump (6-2); Jaiden Rivera was seventh in the triple jump (38-8); and Jayden Mihalchik was fourth in the discus (136-2) and ninth in the shot put (40-11).

In the freshman/sophomore races, Shane Signorelli won the 1,600 meters (4:50); Brevin Timm was second in the 110-meter hurdles (17.28); Tripaldi was second in the high jump (5-3); Sofien Queslati was second in the triple jump (37-4.75); and Beacon won the sprint medley relay (3:46.65).

For the girls, Christine Robinson was 14th in the 100-meter dash (14.16); Mikaela Sanchez was second in the 800 meters (2:33.21); Mira Miller was sixth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (9:57.28); Bethany Rudolph was 10th in the discus (76-5); and the sprint medley team finished second (4:39.43). Beacon will compete on Saturday (May 10) in the Middletown Invitational.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The New York State Sportswriters Association named its 2024-25 all-state team, including honorable mentions among Class A schools for Beacon juniors Jahcier Ballard and Michai Thompson.

E-SPORTS — After going 6-0 in Madden 25 and Rocket League and 4-2 in Super Smash Bros., the Bulldogs headed to a seven-team spring playoff on May 3 at Contender eSports Hudson Valley in Wappingers Falls. Beacon won the Madden 25 and Wii Chess titles and was runner-up to Poughkeepsie in Rocket League.