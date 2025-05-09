BOYS’ LACROSSE —Haldane won twice by forfeit, over Westlake and Yonkers, to improve to 6-6. The Blue Devils host Briarcliff (5-6) at 5 p.m. today (May 9) and undefeated North Salem at 5 p.m. on Tuesday before traveling to Dobbs Ferry (5-6) on Thursday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane won twice on the road, defeating Keio Academy, 14-5, on May 2 and Port Chester, 21-4, on Wednesday (May 7). Ten players scored against Keio, including Kayla Ruggiero with three goals and Marisa Peters, Martha McBride and Samantha Thomas with two each. The Blue Devils (5-5) travel to Tuckahoe (4-4) today (May 9) and host Tuckahoe on Monday at 4:30 p.m. before visiting Rye Neck (2-8) on Wednesday.

BASEBALL — After two brutal losses at powerhouse Putnam Valley, by scores of 14-0 and 19-2, the Blue Devils hoped to rebound on Wednesday (May 7) against Pawling but were rained out. The game was postponed to Thursday and on Saturday (May 10), Haldane (2-9) is scheduled to travel to Edgemont and on Monday to the Leffell School. The Blue Devils end their regular season hosting Blind Brook at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL — The Blue Devils (7-3) had two games rained out this week but are scheduled to return to action on Saturday (May 10) at Valhalla, Monday at Putnam Valley and Wednesday at Irvington.

TRACK AND FIELD — Haldane competed in the Race at the Oval Office in Staatsburg on May 3. For the boys, Rhys Williams was 11th in the 100-meter dash (11.68) and fifth in the long jump (20-0); Owen Powers was third in the 1,600 meters (4:33.83); and Merrick Williams finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.43). Haldane was third in the 4×800-meter relays (9:26.10). For the girls, Shayla Ochoa was fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:04.81), followed by Clara Schmitt in seventh (1:05.50). Schmitt finished 11th in the 100-meter hurdles (18.89) and 11th in the long jump (14-11.75). The Blue Devils traveled to White Plains on Thursday (May 8) for the Glenn D. Loucks Games.

BASKETBALL — The New York State Sportswriters Association named its 2024-25 all-state teams, including honorable mention among Class B schools for Haldane junior Luke Bozsik and honorable mention among Class C schools for junior Marisa Peters.