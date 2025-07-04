Around Town (Photos)



FIRST GRADUATION — Hudson Hills Academy in Beacon held kindergarten graduation on June 20. (Photo provided)



FOOLING AROUND — Pocket Moxie, a troupe with Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmstead Thomas and Alex Vernon, paid homage on June 21 at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon to vaudeville. The genre flourished from about 1890 until 1930, when it succumbed to radio and film. (Photo by Ross Corsair)



MAGIC ACT — Students from Hudson Hills Academy in Beacon performed Aladdin Jr. on June 18 at The Storm King School. (Photo provided)



LOCAL CONNECTION — Eleanor Mercurio of Garrison, whom we profiled in the June 20 issue, is shown on June 27 with Garrison Smith, one of her rowing coaches in Tennessee. As it happens, Smith is a descendant through his mother of Harry Garrison, who in 1821 founded the Garrison and West Point Ferry Co. (Photo provided)

AMAZING COLORS — The monthly family science night at Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on June 24 celebrated the science of color by allowing children and their families to participate in three experiments demonstrating how people see, shape and create hues. (Photos by Ross Corsair)