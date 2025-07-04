Eric Haight (1968-2025)

Eric D. Haight, 57, a lifelong resident of the area, died July 2.

He was born Jan. 14, 1968, in Cold Spring, the son of Frederick and Barbara (Turco) Haight. He graduated from Beacon High School in 1986.

Eric, known to friends as “Fred,” will be remembered for his ability to bring laughter and joy wherever he went, his family said. A passionate music lover, he sang in many local bands over the years and never passed up a chance to grab a mic at karaoke. A Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, he rarely missed a game.

He loved spending time with his partner, Pam, whether they were on vacation, attending concerts and sporting events, enjoying time with family and friends or relaxing at home.

Along with his mother, Eric is survived by his partner, Pam Steffanci Wood; his siblings: Jeffrey Haight (Ericalee) and their children Amanda and Hudson; Ronald Haight (Marianne) and their children Victoria Maccarello (Erik) and Christopher Haight; and Stacey Post (Scott) and her children, Michael Lyons and Miranda Lyons, and Scott’s children, Brandon Post, Danielle Post and Taylor Post.

Family and friends will gather on July 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on July 7 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Nancy Hoffman (1942-2025)

Nancy Hoffman, 82, of Beacon, died June 30 at Montefiore St Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Rochester, the daughter of Cecil and Frances Cooper. She married Robert Hoffman at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Beacon on Feb. 11, 1961.

Nancy was a member of the Monday Night Ladies Bowling League for many years. She also was a member of the Degree of Pocahontas and loved playing bingo. Mostly, Nancy loved being a mom and gram, and loved being a GG. She always was full of love and loved to help people, her family said.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Siegel (James); Lorie Giammatteo and Robin MacKay (Scott); her grandchildren, Bryan Giammatteo (Jenny), Amanda Schneck, Robert Giammatteo (Lizzie), Stephanie Siegel Kip (Chad) and Lindsay Easley (Drew); and her great-grandchildren: Mya and Faith Giammatteo; Jeremiah, Melina and Sara Schneck; Keith Giammatteo; Ciena and Dayne Kip; and Elijah, Grant, Aurora and Wren Easley. She is also survived by her sisters, Noreen Riggs, Wendy Vescosi and Jackie Buckley; her sister-in-law, Mariane Hoffman; and her best friend, Marie Strack.

Her husband, daughter Kim, son-in-law Marc Giammatteo, siblings Kenneth Cooper and Cheryl Miller; sisters-in-law Loretta Robinson and Jeanette Beverely; and brothers-in-law Larry Riggs, Bob Miller, Bud Hoffman, Ed Beverly, Jerry Amundson and Joe Vescosi died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on July 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Keith Giammatte to Abilities First (abilitiesfirstny.org); and in honor of Ciena Kip to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (myasthenia.org).

Dominick Piacente

Dominick “Sonny” Piacente, 90, died at his home on June 25.

He was the son of Antonio Piacente and Rose Miccio and a lifelong resident of Beacon. He married Marcia Brown at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon on Sept. 18, 1955.

Dominick had a career at IBM until his retirement in 1985. He was a golfer and enjoyed oil painting. A lifelong member of St. Rocco’s Society, he treasured the camaraderie — and many beers — with friends who were like family.

An adventurer at heart, Dominick embraced travel well into his later years. At 80, he visited Hawaii and took a helicopter ride inside of a volcano, proving his sense of wonder never faded, his family said. Dominick also took great pride in his garden, where he watched his granddaughters pick flowers each year. He was known for his kindness and generosity. Dominick embraced his role as great grandpa to Raylin.

He is survived by his children, Becky and Tony (Leann); his grandchildren Nicole and Jordan; his great-granddaughter, Raylin; his nephew, Jimmy McCleery (Charlotte); his niece, Rosemary Lillo; and many other nieces and nephews (especially the gang from Pennsylvania) and cousins. His wife and his siblings, Lucille McCleery, Josephine Agunzo and Mary and Carmine Piacente, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 3 at St. John the Evangelist.

Linda Woodward (1956-2025)

Linda Woodward, 68, died June 28.

She was born Nov. 4, 1956, in Beacon, the daughter of Hastell Perry and Calvin Woodward. She graduated from Beacon High School in 1975.

Linda and her son, Marque Carter, moved to Poughkeepsie in the 1980s. There she met Tony Bradford. She retired from Vassar College, where she worked as a cleaner. Linda enjoyed watching TV, cooking and jokes.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Wanda Woodward, Diane Woodward and Julia Anderson of Beacon, and her brothers: Calvin Woodward Jr., Michael Woodward and Douglas Jerome Perry. Her son, Marque Carter, and brother, Conway Perry Jr., died earlier.