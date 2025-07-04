Superintendent’s agreement also extended

The Beacon school board made three administrative appointments during its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday (July 1). Mike Carofano was appointed as the district’s director of physical education, athletics, health and recreation, replacing John Giametta, who was named last month the executive director of human resources and operations. Carofano had been an assistant principal at Rombout Middle School for the last three years and a physical education teacher at Sargent Elementary before that.

Kate Tashman was appointed as the new assistant principal at Beacon High School. Tashman, who begins Aug. 1, is currently an administrator at Green Chimneys School, a special education facility near Brewster.

Mike Adamcek, an 18-year employee in the Beacon district who had been the interim director of technology, was named the assistant director of technology.

The board also extended Superintendent Matt Landahl’s five-year contract through the 2029-30 school year. Landahl will earn $231,875 in 2025-26, with his salary in subsequent years based on performance evaluations.

Finally, the board members re-elected Flora Stadler as president and Meredith Heuer as vice president.