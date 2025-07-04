More than 222,000 pounds of waste collected

Hazardous waste collections in the lower Hudson Valley during the week of May 12 brought in 222,526 pounds of chemicals for disposal, New York State announced.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said it collected a record amount of chemical waste from 179 participants in the annual CleanSweepNY at drop-off sites in Fishkill, Middletown, Kingston and Valhalla.

The collection included 108,671 pounds of pesticides; 63,174 pounds of paint; 199 devices containing mercury; and the equivalent of 14 miles of fluorescent tube lighting. The previous record, 219,869 pounds, was set in 2022 in New York City and Long Island.