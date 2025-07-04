Program pays tuition for adults ages 25 to 55

Dutchess Community College is offering free tuition to adults ages 25 to 55 who pursue two-year degrees in any of 11 fields in which people with specialized training are in short supply.

Launched this year, SUNY Reconnect covers tuition, fees, books and supplies for New York state residents who do not already have a college degree. See sunydutchess.edu/freeCC.

The degrees include architectural technology, aviation maintenance technician, clinical laboratory technician, computer information systems, computer science, construction technology management, electrical technology, emergency medical technician (paramedic), engineering science, mental health assistant and nursing.

Other SUNY and CUNY schools are making the offer for more than 120 programs. Students must enroll for a minimum of six credits per semester and 12 per academic year.