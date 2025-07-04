Michael J. Kelly, 79, of Fishkill and formerly of Cold Spring and Staatsburg, died June 27.

He was born April 7, 1946, in White Plains, the only child of Michael and Rosa Kelly. Michael grew up in Cold Spring, where he helped run his parents’ antique shop. He graduated from Haldane High School in 1963.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from Sienna College, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a NIKE Hercules mechanic, receiving medals for both National Defense Service and Good Conduct. After his military service, Michael continued his education, earning a master’s degree in mathematics from Syracuse University. In 1972, Michael married Patricia Ann Tierney of Beacon.

Michael worked for the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C., for eight years before returning to the Hudson Valley in 1980 to join IBM, where he was a computer programmer for 35 years. Michael loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, his family said. He loved to travel, and his work for IBM took him to cities all over the world. He was a devoted husband and father and a devout Catholic.

Along with his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his children, John Kelly (Joanna), Matthew Kelly (Erin), Chris Kelly (Christine) and Jessica Richardson (Peter); as well as his grandchildren: Meghan, Simone, Nate, Joseph, Madeline, Charlotte, Ivy, John and Amelia.

A funeral service was held July 2 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to Crate Escape Rescue (crateescaperescue.com).