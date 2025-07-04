Poughkeepsie location had been closed since January

After closing for renovations in January, the Poughkeepsie Social Security office reopened on Monday (June 30).

The entrance for the office, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, is at 4 Academy St., around the corner from the former entrance on Main Street. Customers are encouraged to schedule advance appointments or use online services at ssa.gov.