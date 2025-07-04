State will send checks or issue credits
New York State plans to distribute $489 million in property tax credits and rebates to 404,000 Hudson Valley residents later in the summer through its School Tax Relief (STAR) program.
While some recipients receive a tax exemption, others will receive checks or direct deposits to their bank accounts. Most homeowners eligible for a credit will receive $350 to $600. Most seniors who qualify for an enhanced credit will receive $700 to $1,500.
Checks and credits are expected in the Haldane, Garrison, Lakeland and Beacon school districts in late August to mid-September. See ny.gov/STAR to track delivery or enroll in direct deposit.
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