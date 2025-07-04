Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Fireworks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Memorial Park
Robert Cahill Drive | beaconny.gov
Come early and enjoy food and entertainment before the fireworks at dusk.
WED 9
Happy, Healthy Hobbies
CORTLANDT
9:30 a.m. Cortlandt Town Hall
1 Heady St. | 914-941-1111
Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and other community partners offer this as part of the Sustaining Our Seniors series. The program includes breakfast and giveaways. RSVPs encouraged.
THURS 10
Houseplant Swap
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Bring a labeled plant you are ready to give away and go home with something new.
SUN 13
Civil Disobedience Workshop
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beahive
6 Eliza St. | 845-418-3731
beahivebeacon.spaces.nexudus.com/events
Alexis Danzig, a co-founder of Rise and Resist, will lead this training on using nonviolent pressure to create change.
SUN 13
Electric House Party
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Private home
climatesmartphilipstown.org
Climate Smart Philipstown hosts this meet-and-greet with local homeowners who have made energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps, an induction stove and rooftop solar. The location will be shared after registering.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Allegra Jordan
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
For her solo show Desire Melt, Jordan uses painting and sculpture to explore the intersection of desire and fate. Through Aug. 2.
SAT 12
Margaret Inga Urías | Soli Pierce
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, see a group show, Ephemeral. Urias’ drawings and etched glass are on view in Vanishing Hour in Gallery 2. Soli Pierce’s exploration, Chasing Light, is in the Beacon Room. Through Aug. 3.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 8
Fraud Prevention Workshop
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Scams and frauds cost consumers and businesses billions of dollars a year. Learn about tools and resources that can prevent it.
FRI 11
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
At the monthly literary open mic, read any genre of original work or come to enjoy good stories.
FRI 11
Charlie Rauh and David Rothenberg
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Rauh, composer and author of Simply, Patiently, Quietly, will read and discuss music and stories with Rothenberg, musician and author of Why Birds Sing and Bug Music.
SUN 13
Catherine Gonick
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her latest collection, Split Daughter of Eve, and an open mic will follow. Cost: $10
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 5
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the 2024 animated film as Sonic, Knuckles and Tails take on a new villain.
TUES 8
Jester Jim
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The entertainer’s performance includes juggling, beatboxing and hijinks for all ages.
WED 9
Edible Storytime (Ages 6+)
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
WED 9
Tie-Dye Teddy Bear Workshop
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Create your own bear by stuffing it and then decorating it with paint. For ages 4 to 12. Registration required.
THURS 10
Toy Theater
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Kids ages 3 to 12 can make paper puppet characters and stage their own plays. Registration required.
FRI 11
Embellished Photo Portraits
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Teens can use one of their own black-and-white photos, or one provided by the library, and make it come alive with the provided materials.
FRI 11
Arts & Crafts
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
In this after-hours event, teens and tweens can take inspiration from the show Nailed It! to make their own masterpieces.
SAT 12
Harold Sings His Way Home
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Nancy Hershatter, a performer and music specialist, will lead kids as they help get Harold (from Harold and the Purple Crayon) to his home. For ages 3 to 7.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 5
Coco
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Ride to Bannerman Island to watch the 2017 Disney film about a boy who journeys through the Land of the Dead to learn more about his ancestor, a legendary singer. Cost: $45 ($35 for ages 8-11)
SAT 5
The Comedy of Errors
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also MON 7, WED 9, FRI 11 and SUN 13. Cost: $10 to $100
SUN 6
The Matchmaker
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also THURS 10 and SAT 12. Cost: $10 to $100
FRI 11
Friday Night Live Comedy Show
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Move
34 Chestnut St. | movecoldspring.com
Host David Beckles Jr. will present comedians Susanna Spies, Jeff Burstein, Charity Shumway, Tim Deery and Amy Foster. Cost: $20
FRI 11
Lips Together, Teeth Apart
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Watch the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4th weekend. Continues weekends through July 26. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, and students)
SAT 12
Paddington In Peru
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Upper Landing Park
83 N. Water St.
facebook.com/MoviesUnderTheWalkway
Watch the 2024 animated film about the beloved bear on a big adventure. Free
VISUAL ART
SUN 6
Garry Nichols
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Ligenza Moore Gallery
78 Trout Brook Road
ligenzamooregallery.com
The painter will discuss his work on view in the Destination Earth show.
SAT 12
Lauren Versel
COLD SPRING
4 – 6 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The artist’s solo show, AI Dating, will include her abstract paintings. Through July 27.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SUN 13
Mead Farm History Hike
CARMEL
9 a.m. & 1 p.m. Putnam History Museum
1090 Route 52
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Susan Allport, author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York, will lead a tour and discuss the area. Meet at the Dunkin’ parking lot. Cost: $12 ($15 non-members, $10 virtual)
MUSIC
SAT 5
KJ Denhert & The NY Unit
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will be joined by The Whispering Tree and songwriter Debbi Deane as part of its All About the Song series. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
MON 7
Lyra Music Faculty Artist Concert
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
lyramusic.org
Avery Morris (violin), Mafalda Santos (cello), Amadi Azikiwe (viola) and Diyi Tang (piano) will play a program that includes Beethoven, Chopin, Dvorak and Faure. Cost: $25
FRI 11
Family Game Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Led by Matt The Electrician and based on his weekly song game, the set up in the round will include stories and songs by Erin McKeown, Natalia Zukerman and Stephen Clair. Cost: $25
SAT 12
Lyra Music Guest Artists
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
lyramusic.org
Amy Schroeder (violin), Julia Yang (cello) and Michael Stephen Brown (piano) will play works by Beethoven, Haydn, Kodaly and Smetana. Cost: $30
SAT 12
Swing du Jour Quintet
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The gypsy jazz band includes Howie Carlough (violin), Norman Plankey (rhythm guitar), Danny Elias (clarinet), Jamie Doris (upright bass) and Luke Hendon (guitar). Cost: $25
SAT 12
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will be joined by the Robert Hill Band with Simone Rae and Jonathan Frith. $20 minimum in food and drink
SUN 13
SIRSY with Annalyse & Ryan
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock and soul duo will be joined by the local Americana duo Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $25
CIVIC
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 8
County Executive Kevin Byrne
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Join the Putnam County leader for a community forum.
WED 9
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 9
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.