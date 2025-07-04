Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Fireworks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Memorial Park

Robert Cahill Drive | beaconny.gov

Come early and enjoy food and entertainment before the fireworks at dusk.

WED 9

Happy, Healthy Hobbies

CORTLANDT

9:30 a.m. Cortlandt Town Hall

1 Heady St. | 914-941-1111

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and other community partners offer this as part of the Sustaining Our Seniors series. The program includes breakfast and giveaways. RSVPs encouraged.

THURS 10

Houseplant Swap

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Bring a labeled plant you are ready to give away and go home with something new.

SUN 13

Civil Disobedience Workshop

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beahive

6 Eliza St. | 845-418-3731

beahivebeacon.spaces.nexudus.com/events

Alexis Danzig, a co-founder of Rise and Resist, will lead this training on using nonviolent pressure to create change.

SUN 13

Electric House Party

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Private home

climatesmartphilipstown.org

Climate Smart Philipstown hosts this meet-and-greet with local homeowners who have made energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps, an induction stove and rooftop solar. The location will be shared after registering.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Allegra Jordan

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

For her solo show Desire Melt, Jordan uses painting and sculpture to explore the intersection of desire and fate. Through Aug. 2.





SAT 12

Margaret Inga Urías | Soli Pierce

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, see a group show, Ephemeral. Urias’ drawings and etched glass are on view in Vanishing Hour in Gallery 2. Soli Pierce’s exploration, Chasing Light, is in the Beacon Room. Through Aug. 3.





TALKS & TOURS

TUES 8

Fraud Prevention Workshop

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Scams and frauds cost consumers and businesses billions of dollars a year. Learn about tools and resources that can prevent it.

FRI 11

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

At the monthly literary open mic, read any genre of original work or come to enjoy good stories.

FRI 11

Charlie Rauh and David Rothenberg

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Rauh, composer and author of Simply, Patiently, Quietly, will read and discuss music and stories with Rothenberg, musician and author of Why Birds Sing and Bug Music.

SUN 13

Catherine Gonick

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her latest collection, Split Daughter of Eve, and an open mic will follow. Cost: $10

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 5

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the 2024 animated film as Sonic, Knuckles and Tails take on a new villain.





TUES 8

Jester Jim

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The entertainer’s performance includes juggling, beatboxing and hijinks for all ages.





WED 9

Edible Storytime (Ages 6+)

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

WED 9

Tie-Dye Teddy Bear Workshop

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Create your own bear by stuffing it and then decorating it with paint. For ages 4 to 12. Registration required.

THURS 10

Toy Theater

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Kids ages 3 to 12 can make paper puppet characters and stage their own plays. Registration required.

FRI 11

Embellished Photo Portraits

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Teens can use one of their own black-and-white photos, or one provided by the library, and make it come alive with the provided materials.

FRI 11

Arts & Crafts

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

In this after-hours event, teens and tweens can take inspiration from the show Nailed It! to make their own masterpieces.

SAT 12

Harold Sings His Way Home

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Nancy Hershatter, a performer and music specialist, will lead kids as they help get Harold (from Harold and the Purple Crayon) to his home. For ages 3 to 7.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 5

Coco

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Ride to Bannerman Island to watch the 2017 Disney film about a boy who journeys through the Land of the Dead to learn more about his ancestor, a legendary singer. Cost: $45 ($35 for ages 8-11)

SAT 5

The Comedy of Errors

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also MON 7, WED 9, FRI 11 and SUN 13. Cost: $10 to $100

SUN 6

The Matchmaker

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also THURS 10 and SAT 12. Cost: $10 to $100

FRI 11

Friday Night Live Comedy Show

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Move

34 Chestnut St. | movecoldspring.com

Host David Beckles Jr. will present comedians Susanna Spies, Jeff Burstein, Charity Shumway, Tim Deery and Amy Foster. Cost: $20

FRI 11

Lips Together, Teeth Apart

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Watch the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4th weekend. Continues weekends through July 26. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, and students)





SAT 12

Paddington In Peru

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Upper Landing Park

83 N. Water St.

facebook.com/MoviesUnderTheWalkway

Watch the 2024 animated film about the beloved bear on a big adventure. Free

VISUAL ART

SUN 6

Garry Nichols

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Ligenza Moore Gallery

78 Trout Brook Road

ligenzamooregallery.com

The painter will discuss his work on view in the Destination Earth show.

SAT 12

Lauren Versel

COLD SPRING

4 – 6 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The artist’s solo show, AI Dating, will include her abstract paintings. Through July 27.





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SUN 13

Mead Farm History Hike

CARMEL

9 a.m. & 1 p.m. Putnam History Museum

1090 Route 52

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Susan Allport, author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York, will lead a tour and discuss the area. Meet at the Dunkin’ parking lot. Cost: $12 ($15 non-members, $10 virtual)





MUSIC

SAT 5

KJ Denhert & The NY Unit

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will be joined by The Whispering Tree and songwriter Debbi Deane as part of its All About the Song series. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

MON 7

Lyra Music Faculty Artist Concert

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

lyramusic.org

Avery Morris (violin), Mafalda Santos (cello), Amadi Azikiwe (viola) and Diyi Tang (piano) will play a program that includes Beethoven, Chopin, Dvorak and Faure. Cost: $25

FRI 11

Family Game Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Led by Matt The Electrician and based on his weekly song game, the set up in the round will include stories and songs by Erin McKeown, Natalia Zukerman and Stephen Clair. Cost: $25

SAT 12

Lyra Music Guest Artists

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

lyramusic.org

Amy Schroeder (violin), Julia Yang (cello) and Michael Stephen Brown (piano) will play works by Beethoven, Haydn, Kodaly and Smetana. Cost: $30

SAT 12

Swing du Jour Quintet

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The gypsy jazz band includes Howie Carlough (violin), Norman Plankey (rhythm guitar), Danny Elias (clarinet), Jamie Doris (upright bass) and Luke Hendon (guitar). Cost: $25

SAT 12

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will be joined by the Robert Hill Band with Simone Rae and Jonathan Frith. $20 minimum in food and drink

SUN 13

SIRSY with Annalyse & Ryan

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock and soul duo will be joined by the local Americana duo Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $25

CIVIC

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 8

County Executive Kevin Byrne

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Join the Putnam County leader for a community forum.

WED 9

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 9

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org