The following restaurants had a single minor violation or a perfect score (*) during their most recent county health inspections. Food service facilities are inspected at least annually.
BEACON
Taco al Dente (July 3)*
Nami Yum Yum (June 4)
Industrial Arts Brewing Co. (May 30)*
Great Wall (April 29)
Trixie’s Pizza (April 11)*
Estilo y Vino Wine Bar (April 11)*
Paul Brady Wine (April 11)*
Beacon Coffee & Mercantile (April 11)*
MoMo Valley (April 8)
Ron’s Ice Cream (April 4)*
Red Pepper Diner (April 4)*
Roundhouse (March 20)*
Kitchen & Coffee (March 12)
Pillow & Oats Brewing (Feb. 28)*
Roma Nova (Feb. 28)
Yankee Clipper (Feb. 28)*
La Barbirria (Feb. 28)
Café Amarcord (Feb. 21)*
Ember & Grain (Jan. 29)*
Matcha Thomas (Jan. 2)*
PHILIPSTOWN
Cold Spring Hotel & Cafe (May 29)*
Valley Restaurant (May 24)*
Cafe Silvia at Magazzino (May 22)*
Foundry Rose (May 15)
Juanita’s Kitchen (May 6)*
El Descanso (April 16)*
B&L Deli (March 11)
Carlo’s Pizza & Restaurant (March 11)
Nicola’s Italian Restaurant (Nov. 15)
Barber & Brew (Nov. 15)
Philipstown Senior Center (Nov. 14)*
Angie’s Bake Shop (Nov. 5)*
Café Silvia at Magazzino (Oct. 24)*
Valley Restaurant (Oct. 24)*
Sweet Harvest (Oct. 18)
Rowseelee (Oct. 17)*
Cold Spring Coffeehouse (Oct. 17)
Paulette’s (Oct. 17)*
Source: New York State Department of Health, via data.poughkeepsiejournal.com
