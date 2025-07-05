The following restaurants had a single minor violation or a perfect score (*) during their most recent county health inspections. Food service facilities are inspected at least annually.

BEACON

Taco al Dente (July 3)*

Nami Yum Yum (June 4)

Industrial Arts Brewing Co. (May 30)*

Great Wall (April 29)

Trixie’s Pizza (April 11)*

Estilo y Vino Wine Bar (April 11)*

Paul Brady Wine (April 11)*

Beacon Coffee & Mercantile (April 11)*

MoMo Valley (April 8)

Ron’s Ice Cream (April 4)*

Red Pepper Diner (April 4)*

Roundhouse (March 20)*

Kitchen & Coffee (March 12)

Pillow & Oats Brewing (Feb. 28)*

Roma Nova (Feb. 28)

Yankee Clipper (Feb. 28)*

La Barbirria (Feb. 28)

Café Amarcord (Feb. 21)*

Ember & Grain (Jan. 29)*

Matcha Thomas (Jan. 2)*

PHILIPSTOWN

Cold Spring Hotel & Cafe (May 29)*

Valley Restaurant (May 24)*

Cafe Silvia at Magazzino (May 22)*

Foundry Rose (May 15)

Juanita’s Kitchen (May 6)*

El Descanso (April 16)*

B&L Deli (March 11)

Carlo’s Pizza & Restaurant (March 11)

Nicola’s Italian Restaurant (Nov. 15)

Barber & Brew (Nov. 15)

Philipstown Senior Center (Nov. 14)*

Angie’s Bake Shop (Nov. 5)*

Café Silvia at Magazzino (Oct. 24)*

Valley Restaurant (Oct. 24)*

Sweet Harvest (Oct. 18)

Rowseelee (Oct. 17)*

Cold Spring Coffeehouse (Oct. 17)

Paulette’s (Oct. 17)*

Source: New York State Department of Health, via data.poughkeepsiejournal.com