Monthly ticketholders can bring guests

For the second year, Metro-North has launched a Summer Saturday program that allows monthly commuters to buy companion fares for $1 each.

In addition, Metro-North will honor monthly tickets on Saturdays for travel to and from any station, regardless of what stops are printed on the ticket.

Monthly ticket holders on Saturdays will be able to travel with one or two others for $1 per person each way. Tickets can be purchased via the TrainTime app under Family Fares or on board. The program continues through Aug. 30.