sound salon

SOUND SALON — Invisible Collage (with Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin, shown above) used “a palette of electronic, acoustic and handcrafted instruments” to create an immersive sound experience at the Beahive in Beacon on June 24. People were invited to lie on mats and listen. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

regents

NEW REGENT — The Melzingah Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Beacon, last month installed its 2025-28 officers, with AnnMarie Griffith (right) succeeding Nancy Giordano (left) as regent. The chapter was formed in 1895 and owns and operates the Madam Brett homestead. (Photo provided)

chapel

PATRIOTIC SERVICE — The annual July 4 ceremony at the Mekeel’s Corner Chapel at Routes 9 and 301 in Philipstown included songs and hymns and the reading of founding documents. The chapel was built in 1867. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

Byrne at library

LIBRARY VISIT — Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne visited Cold Spring on June 30 as part of his “Talking in the Library” summer tour. He is shown at the Butterfield Library with, from left, County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, library trustee Dennis Gagnon, library director Johanna Reinhardt and Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley. (Photo provided)

July 4 protest

JULY 4 PROTEST — Members of the Well Informed Citizens Alliance and Joining Forces demonstrated against the policies of the administration of President Donald Trump at Main Street and Route 9D in Cold Spring before marching to the waterfront. (Photo by Jane Marcy)

Related stories:

Continental Commons Faces New Lawsuit

How Clean is Our Air?

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. My wife and I have lived in Cold Spring for more than 20 years, and finally felt moved on July 4 to attend the annual Independence Day celebration at Mekeel’s Corner Chapel. We waited too long! What a great event it was.

    It was a true community celebration made possible by volunteers who have spent countless hours researching our local history, who have given of their time to maintain the chapel and grounds at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 301, and who lent their voices to read from our founding documents and lead us in song. Thank you to everyone who made this special celebration possible.

    The Putnam History Museum is truly a resource for our community, a resource my wife and I have taken too long to appreciate. We encourage our fellow residents to get more involved in their offerings. Not only will you feel a closer connection to our history, you’ll feel a closer connection to some impressive members of our community who continue to make Cold Spring a great place to live and raise a family.

    1
    Reply
Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.