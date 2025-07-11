SOUND SALON — Invisible Collage (with Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin, shown above) used “a palette of electronic, acoustic and handcrafted instruments” to create an immersive sound experience at the Beahive in Beacon on June 24. People were invited to lie on mats and listen. (Photo by Ross Corsair)
NEW REGENT — The Melzingah Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Beacon, last month installed its 2025-28 officers, with AnnMarie Griffith (right) succeeding Nancy Giordano (left) as regent. The chapter was formed in 1895 and owns and operates the Madam Brett homestead. (Photo provided)
PATRIOTIC SERVICE — The annual July 4 ceremony at the Mekeel’s Corner Chapel at Routes 9 and 301 in Philipstown included songs and hymns and the reading of founding documents. The chapel was built in 1867. (Photo by Ross Corsair)
LIBRARY VISIT — Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne visited Cold Spring on June 30 as part of his “Talking in the Library” summer tour. He is shown at the Butterfield Library with, from left, County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, library trustee Dennis Gagnon, library director Johanna Reinhardt and Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley. (Photo provided)
JULY 4 PROTEST — Members of the Well Informed Citizens Alliance and Joining Forces demonstrated against the policies of the administration of President Donald Trump at Main Street and Route 9D in Cold Spring before marching to the waterfront. (Photo by Jane Marcy)
Related stories:
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
My wife and I have lived in Cold Spring for more than 20 years, and finally felt moved on July 4 to attend the annual Independence Day celebration at Mekeel’s Corner Chapel. We waited too long! What a great event it was.
It was a true community celebration made possible by volunteers who have spent countless hours researching our local history, who have given of their time to maintain the chapel and grounds at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 301, and who lent their voices to read from our founding documents and lead us in song. Thank you to everyone who made this special celebration possible.
The Putnam History Museum is truly a resource for our community, a resource my wife and I have taken too long to appreciate. We encourage our fellow residents to get more involved in their offerings. Not only will you feel a closer connection to our history, you’ll feel a closer connection to some impressive members of our community who continue to make Cold Spring a great place to live and raise a family.
Leave a comment