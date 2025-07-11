SOUND SALON — Invisible Collage (with Tamalyn Miller and Craig Chin, shown above) used “a palette of electronic, acoustic and handcrafted instruments” to create an immersive sound experience at the Beahive in Beacon on June 24. People were invited to lie on mats and listen. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

NEW REGENT — The Melzingah Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Beacon, last month installed its 2025-28 officers, with AnnMarie Griffith (right) succeeding Nancy Giordano (left) as regent. The chapter was formed in 1895 and owns and operates the Madam Brett homestead. (Photo provided)

PATRIOTIC SERVICE — The annual July 4 ceremony at the Mekeel’s Corner Chapel at Routes 9 and 301 in Philipstown included songs and hymns and the reading of founding documents. The chapel was built in 1867. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

LIBRARY VISIT — Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne visited Cold Spring on June 30 as part of his “Talking in the Library” summer tour. He is shown at the Butterfield Library with, from left, County Legislator Nancy Montgomery, library trustee Dennis Gagnon, library director Johanna Reinhardt and Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley. (Photo provided)

JULY 4 PROTEST — Members of the Well Informed Citizens Alliance and Joining Forces demonstrated against the policies of the administration of President Donald Trump at Main Street and Route 9D in Cold Spring before marching to the waterfront. (Photo by Jane Marcy)