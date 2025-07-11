Sherman Haight (1959-2025)

Sherman P. Haight Jr., 65, of Hyde Park and formerly a resident of Glenham and Beacon, died July 7 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Beacon, the son of Sherman and Helena (Bushnell) Haight.

Sherman was a lifelong Mets fan; his favorite players were Tom Seaver and Gary Carter. Sherman enjoyed fishing, he had a passion for listening to music and talking on the CB radio. Sherman was happiest when spending time with family.

He is survived by his sons: Sherman Haight III of Beacon; Shawn Haight (Madison Lee-Haight) and their children, Jackson Haight and Hayley Haight, of Beacon; Richard Haight of Beacon; Matthew Haight (Emma Mercado) and their child on the way, of Pleasant Valley; and Tyler Haight of Beacon. Sherman is also survived by ex-wife, Kelly Johnson, of Beacon. His sisters, Sandra Malarky and Sharon Haight, died earlier.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA (dcspca.org) or the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).

Grace Short (1923-2025)

Grace C. Short, 101, died July 5, surrounded by family members.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, one of the 14 children of James and Mabel Connell. She married John Short on Sept. 3, 1949, at the First Congregational Church of Poughkeepsie. She was a member of the Arlington Reformed Church in Poughkeepsie.

Grace was also a talented bowler. She was a member of the local Women’s 500 Club and the New York State Women’s 500 Club. She was a member of the Beacon Bowling League and bowled in the Wednesday league (Night Cap) and Thursday night league (Ivy League).

When she wasn’t bowling, Grace was spending time doing arts and crafts, crocheting, knitting and cheering for the Mets.

She is survived by her son, William Short (Deborah Short); her nieces, Virginia Connell, Kathy Galarza, Esther Wood, Beverly Jones, Roberta Short, Carrie Connell and Patti Wilkins; and her goddaughter, Cristina Lunsford. Her son John Short, brother Edmund Connell, grandson Lewis Short and sisters-in-law Barbara Short and Mary Connell died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday (July 12) at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 50 Liberty St., in Beacon, followed by a service at 11 a.m. with interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Ana Tinsley (1945-2025)

Ana T. Tinsley, 79, a Beacon resident who formerly lived in Peekskill, died July 8.

She was born July 19, 1945, in Palmares, Costa Rica, the daughter of Humberto Mora Rodriguez and Lidia Hernandez Ruiz. She worked as a cook at Sky View Nursing Home until her retirement. She married David Tinsley, who died in 2006.

Ana is survived by her longtime companion Kenneth Pinnock and her siblings, Humberto Mora, Arnaldo Morah, Elvis Mora and Flor Mora.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday (July 12) from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon. A service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.