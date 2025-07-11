Residents by default returned to Central Hudson

Philipstown residents and businesses receiving fixed-rate electricity through Hudson Valley Community Power will be transferred back to Central Hudson this month unless they select a renewable energy provider.

In what is known as a community choice aggregation (CCA) program, Cold Spring, Nelsonville, Philipstown and nine other municipalities (not including Beacon) contracted with a third-party supplier to offer a fixed rate for electricity, although Central Hudson continued to provide delivery and billing. But Hudson Valley Community Power was unable to negotiate a contract extension.

Residents can continue with Central Hudson or select one of 36 other energy suppliers by visiting documents.dps.ny.gov/PTC/home. Customers who subscribe to Nexamp will continue to receive solar credits (solar.nexamp.com), and there will be no interruption in service regardless of the supplier.

Checks mailed in April to CCA customers from a settlement with Columbia Utilities must be cashed by Thursday (July 17). Call 844-804-4105 with questions.