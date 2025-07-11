Journal News reports on suspicious participant

A mobile phone number belonging to Rep. Mike Lawler’s deputy district director, who is also a Putnam County legislator, was used to infiltrate a chat hosted by an anti-Lawler organization, according to The Journal News.

Someone using Erin Crowley’s number gained entrance to the Signal chat under the name Jake Thomas, according to the report, but refused requests to verify their identity by leaders of Fight Lawler.

The person claiming to be Thomas live-posted from a Lawler town hall in May, encouraging people to “boo him off the stage.” Ann Starer, who co-founded the Fight Lawler group, told The Journal News she suspected Crowley, or the person using her number, was trying to rile up the crowd to discredit Lawler’s opponents.

The Journal News said that neither Lawler’s office nor Crowley responded to repeated requests for clarification.