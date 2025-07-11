Work will continue through summer

The contractor has submitted its plan for work on restoring Fair Street, according to the Village of Cold Spring.

During the initial phase, the street will remain two-way between Northern Avenue and Route 9D. A pedestrian path will be created around the work zone, from the sewer treatment plant to the north end of Mayor’s Park.

“We do anticipate high visitor volume through the village to the Washburn Trailhead while the Breakneck Station and trailhead is closed,” the village said in a statement. “The contractor will monitor pedestrian flows and make modifications if warranted. As a reminder, Mayor’s Park will be closed for all uses during the construction period, which is likely to last into the fall.”

