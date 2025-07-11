Ever had a vacation from hell?



New Year’s Eve concert in Philly. Torrential rain. Hotel overbooked. Philly cheesesteak place had no buns; another place, no meat! ~Billy Thom, Cold Spring



Not the location, Long Beach Island, but the company: my ex. ~Jen Bollen, Wappinger



Breckenridge, Colorado: altitude sickness, horrible cold, alcohol, partying. Bad combo. ~Jesse Zweibon, Garrison