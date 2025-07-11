Former congressman would run for old seat

Sean Patrick Maloney, a Philipstown resident who served five terms in the U.S. House before losing his seat to Mike Lawler in 2022, is mulling whether to run for the seat again in 2026, according to Axios, which cited “people familiar with the matter.”

Maloney, who was the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee at the time, lost to Lawler by 3,200 votes among more than 278,000 cast. Lawler, who was easily re-elected in 2024, defeating Mondaire Jones, is considering whether to run for governor in 2026.

Maloney was confirmed in March 2024 by the Senate as the U.S. representative to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, based in Paris. He returned to New York earlier this year.

In response to the Axios report, Lawler posted on X: “With at least seven far-left candidates already announced in the Democrat primary for New York’s 17th district, I’m sure Democrats are excited about the prospects of Sean Patrick Maloney making a comeback — because it worked out so well the last time.”